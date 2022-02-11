House completes approval of MP that forces health plans to cover oral cancer treatment | Politics

The Chamber of Deputies concluded this Thursday (10) the approval of the provisional measure (MP) that obliges health plans to cover drugs for oral use in the treatment of cancer .

The text had already been approved by the Chamber, but, as it was amended in the Senate, it had to be analyzed again by the deputies. With the conclusion of the vote, the MP goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Provisional measures have the force of law as soon as they are published in the “Official Gazette”. They must, however, be approved by the National Congress within 120 days to become definitive laws.

According to the MP, it will be necessary to adopt the following measures to validate the cost of treatment by the operators:

doctor’s prescription;

registration with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa);

inclusion of the drug in the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

This Tuesday (8), after an agreement made by the government, Congress maintained a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro of a bill that addressed the same issue (read details further below).

Senate approves MP that forces health plans to cover oral cancer treatment

The MP’s rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Silvia Cristina (PDT-RO), welcomed part of the changes made by the senators.

One of the amendments adopted establishes the increase in the period for the ANS to evaluate the incorporation of any treatment or remedy in the list of services that must be offered by health insurance.

In the Chamber’s original text, the period was 120 days, extendable for another 60. With the change, it was 180 days, extendable for another 90.

In the case of oral cancer drugs, however, the deadline for the administrative process was 120 days. This deadline was set in the Senate and approved by the House on Wednesday, as a way of prioritizing access to anticancer drugs administered orally.

Parliamentarians argued that until July last year, the ANS took about two years to update this list of drugs with mandatory funding by the plans.

According to the text, if the agency takes more than nine months to complete the analysis, the new procedures will automatically be included in the mandatory cost of health plans.

If, after that, the ANS decides that the inclusion of the product should have been rejected, patients who have already started using the product will be able to complete the treatment at the cost of the plans.

“The medication, the product of interest to health or the procedure will be automatically included in the list of procedures and events in supplementary health until there is a decision by the ANS, guaranteeing the continuity of care initiated even if the decision is unfavorable to inclusion” , says the MP.

According to the MP, the ANS will have to examine, within 60 days, with the possibility of adding to its list, technologies present in the public health network and recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

By the text, the ANS will need to create new rules to guide the inclusion of coverage, by health plans, transplants and “high complexity procedures”. The MP creates the Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health, which will advise the agency in this role.

Congress confirms Bolsonaro’s veto on oral chemotherapy; project would facilitate treatment

This Tuesday (8), Congress maintained a presidential veto on another project, authored by Senator Reguffe (Pode-DF), which could speed up patients’ access to oral cancer medicines through health plans. With that, the proposal will no longer become law.

Currently, home treatment against cancer only needs to be paid for by health insurance if it is approved by Anvisa, which regulates all medications in use in the country, and by the ANS, which regulates the plans.

Lawmakers in favor of the proposal argued that the ANS may take more than a year to review the list of drugs that plans are required to pay.

By the vetoed proposal, the requirement to include the drug in the ANS protocols would be withdrawn, and the health plan would have to provide the treatment from Anvisa’s registration.

In addition, the text would speed up access to the medicine: after the medical prescription, the medicine should be made available within 48 hours.

President Jair Bolsonaro, however, decided to fully veto the text, also in July last year.