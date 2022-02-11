How to lose weight quickly and safely? See some effective tips

THE weight loss is life’s challenge for many people around the world. For some, losing weight just means improving their appearance, while for others the process is the lifeline of their health.

There are people who are just a little overweight and a simple diet works. However, there are obese patients who need to lose many pounds to perform simple daily activities. The range of people who are in the middle ground, between the extremes, is even wider.

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), more than 60% of the adult population is overweight. The number frightens and lights up an alert for health care, especially with food. If you are overweight, the ideal is to look for a nutritionist or some professional follow-up. However, some tips can help you lose weight quickly.

Tips to speed up the weight loss process

While there are several “miracle” recipes that promise rapid weight loss, you must understand that the process involves effort. It is possible to accelerate the weight loss process, but it also takes focus and dedication. The logic of losing weight is quite simple: you have to consume fewer calories than you currently expend. In this process there are foods that favor fat burning and exercises that enhance the results. Check out some tips:

1 – Insert more vegetables, proteins and even fats in the diet

A balanced diet is essential to lose weight. There are fats that help burn calories, for example. Avoid trans fats and cut down on saturated fats. Fill the salad plate with leaves and some vegetables and eat protein.

2 – Cut down on simple carbs

Avoid consuming refined flour-based carbohydrates. Choose wholegrain products with more complex carbohydrates.

3 – Tone the muscles

The body expends more calories to keep muscles active than existing fat. Exercise and tone your muscles. Give preference to aerobic exercises that accelerate metabolism and involve great energy expenditure. However, diversify the routine with weight training.

You also need:

Sleep well;

Decrease alcohol intake;

Drink unsweetened coffee (maximum 2 cups);

Drinking sugar-free diuretic teas;

Drink 0.35 ml of water for each kg of body;

Eat slower.

If you do all this, the results will certainly start to appear quickly on the scale and in the mirror.