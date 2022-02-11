Flávio Bolsonaro on Paulo Guedes: ‘I don’t know if he would continue in office in a 2nd government’ (Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

Flávio Bolsonaro on Paulo Guedes: ‘I don’t know if he would continue in office in a 2nd government’

Senator and son of the President of the Republic acknowledged that heading the portfolio is “exhausting”

Economy Minister has already expressed that, if Bolsonaro wins the elections, he does not rule out leaving the mandate

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo published this Friday (11), that he does not guarantee the permanence of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in a possible second term of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). ). Flávio is coordinator of his father’s reelection campaign committee.

The senator acknowledged that heading the portfolio is “exhausting”, and said that it only depends on Guedes to continue making “his contribution” to the federal government.

According to Flávio, there is an electoral menu that the minister needs to follow, such as, for example, a “bitter medicine” to curb inflation.

“He [Guedes] has a sense of responsibility to seek the middle ground so that economic policy does not derail Brazil once and for all, in the medium and long term, but knows the importance, in an election year, of having a more bitter medicine to contain inflation, reduce the dollar price and generate more jobs”, he said.

“I don’t know if he would continue in office in a second government. It depends on his disposition, which is tiring. You see that President Bolsonaro has aged a lot, Paulo Guedes too. It’s very exhausting. If he wants to keep making his contribution, President Bolsonaro will arguably be on board right away, but we don’t know his personal plans,” he added.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Guedes has already said that if Bolsonaro wins the elections again, he does not rule out leaving the government or changing ministry.

The friction between the Minister of Economy and the President of the Republic is increasingly evident. Just this week, for example, with Bolsonaro’s endorsement, Flávio signed the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that reduces taxes levied on fuel, which could generate an impact of R$100 billion to the public coffers. The proposal was articulated by the Civil House, of Ciro Nogueira, and criticized by the economic team of Guedes, who dubbed it a “kamikaze”.

To Globo, Flávio said that he signed the PEC because he followed the guidance of the government’s leadership, and said that the proposal has both positive and negative aspects.

“I was in Belo Horizonte, and when I left I saw the news that I had signed the PEC. In the Senate, the advisory does everything electronically. He had not been able to consult me ​​at the time and as there was guidance from the government leadership that he would be in favor of the PEC, they made the digital signature. So the responsibility is mine. The PEC has both positive and negative things”, he said.

“As a result of this PEC, an alert was raised by the government to speed up the government’s proposals to reduce the price of fuel, serve the entire production chain, truck drivers, people who use public transport, those who have a car, etc. The important thing is that everyone is committed to reducing the price of fuel, which is very high.”