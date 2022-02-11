Ibovespa futures advance, against most international stock exchanges; featured balance sheets and GDP preview

The Ibovespa futures operate higher at the beginning of the trading session this Friday (11), detached from the international movement. Worldwide, the trend is downward, with the main exchanges still reflecting higher-than-expected January US inflation, but here the contract maturing in February is up 0.28% at 9:20 am (Brasília time), at 113,820 points.

In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell by 0.30%, 0.36% and 0.47%, respectively. Bond yields, which point to possible interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, decline in the pre-market, but remain at high levels. the rate of treasuries maturing in ten, for example, years is at 2.001%.

“The persistence of inflationary pressure has reinforced assessments that the Federal Reserve will conduct monetary policy more aggressively in 2022. In this regard, Saint Louis Fed President James Bullard said yesterday that he was in favor of cumulative interest rate hikes of 1 percentage point until the beginning of July”, explains XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

In Europe, the main indexes also fall. Germany’s DAX is down 0.44%. The UK’s FTSE is down 0.78%. The CAC 40, from France, and the FTSE MIB, from Italy, are highlights among the declines, with declines of 1.21% and 1.35% in the sequence. The continent-wide STOXX 600 is down 0.91%.

With the rise in the American yield curve, European government bonds are also impacted. In Germany, the bonds maturing in two years have a slight decline in the morning, but are still at the highest levels since 2015, negative at 0.342%.

In Asia, the same pattern of rising interest rates and falling stock markets. China’s Shanghai index closed down 0.66%. Hong Kong’s HSI was down 0.07%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.87%. The Japan stock market was closed for the National Foundation holiday.

The new high for oil also influences interest curves around the world – the Brent barrel for April rises 1.04%, to US$ 92.35, with the increase, once again, of tensions on the Ukrainian border.

“Russia and Belarus have started joint military exercises. The moment was described by the British prime minister as one of the most dangerous in the crisis, as it significantly reduced the alert time in the event of an invasion”, comments XP.

In the domestic scenario, IBC-Br and Itaú on the radar

In addition to the external influence, the future Ibovespa has, this Friday, impacts coming from the national scenario itself.

Noteworthy is the balance sheet of Itaú (ITUB4), which brings a greater climate of optimism to the national financial sector – which has an important weight on the Ibovespa. The bank’s ADRs advanced more than 5% in the New York premarket after its profit increased 32% in the year, reaching R$ 7.15 billion, and surpassing the market consensus. The bank also saw its delinquency above 90 days fall 10 basis points on a quarterly basis.

In addition, in December, the IBC-Br, considered “the preview of the gross domestic product (GDP)”, came below the consensus, with an increase of 033%, compared to the projected 0.50%. Despite showing that the economy is recovering more slowly than expected, and decelerating, the index gives room for interpretations that inflation in the country may also decrease.

The Brazilian yield curve has a greater downward trend, despite the international rise. On the short end, DI yield due in January 2022 drops two basis points to 12.33%. At the long end, the DIs for 2027 and 2029 fall, respectively, by five and six points, to 11.24% and 11.42%. In the middle, the DI for January 2025 advances one point to 11.29%.

The future dollar retreated 0.70%, to R$ 5.229. The commercial dollar drops 0.50%, at R$5.215 on purchases and at R$5.216 on sales.

