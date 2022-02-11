In cartoon, ‘Supermustache’, hero inspired by Maduro, defeats US monster; WATCH | World

“Superbigode”, a superhero who fights villains trying to harm Venezuela and its population, has taken action again. The president of the country, Nicolás Maduro, posted on his profile another episode of the cartoon, whose protagonist is himself.

The great enemy, unsurprisingly, is represented by the President of the United States – a character that still bears some resemblance to former President Donald Trump – who this time tries to prevent a children’s hospital from receiving help.

“Neither the murderous blockade, nor all the imperial evil, will be able to harm the Venezuelan people. We will never allow them to attack our homeland. Enjoy another chapter of “SuperMustache”, the animated series that is giving a lot to talk about. Venezuela is indestructible!”, wrote Maduro when posting the episode, which is just over a minute long.

In the animation, his allies initially try to destroy a monster sent by the villain with an “anti-blocking law” ray, but only when Maduro himself is triggered and transforms into the superhero is the situation resolved, as it is up to him to take the final blow. .

The cartoon is shown by the Venezuelan state broadcaster VTV and this is the sixth episode of the series.