In Jacarezinho and Vila Cruzeiro, actions targeting Chico Bento add up to 36 deaths | Rio de Janeiro

The joint operation of the Military and Federal Highway Police this Friday (11), with 8 deaths, and the Civil Police action, in May of last year, with 28 deaths, have a common point: both had as main target the drug dealer Adriano Souza de Freitas – Chico Bento. Together, the actions amounted to 36 deaths.
Appointed by the authorities as one of the main bosses of the Red Commandhe once again escaped.
“He was very close to being caught, but given the placement of several barricades, we had some difficulties. to serve as a shield, so that he could escape,” Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, a spokesman for the Military Police, told TV Globo.
According to Blaz, it’s a practice of faction bosses:
“It is a cowardly ploy that these marginal leaders of this criminal faction use, sacrificing this youth, but he will be arrested soon, we are on his trail.”
Hotline offers a reward of BRL 1.6 thousand for anyone offering information that leads to the arrest of Chico Bento.
In this Friday’s action, the police seized rifles, pistols, grenades and 72 kilos of basic drug paste.
According to investigations, Chico Bento had been in Vila Cruzeiro since Jacarezinho was occupied by the Integrated City Program, almost a month ago.
Police information reveals that Chico Bento is in Vila Cruzeiro protected by his security guards.
According to the police, the Vila Cruzeiro is the favela chosen by Comando Vermelho to hide drug dealers from different parts of Rio and even other states in the country..