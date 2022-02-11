Is the mPIS application reliable for consulting the PIS/Pasep 2022 balance?

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 It is one of the most talked about topics of the moment. Recently, the official schedule of the program began for workers of private companies through PIS. As of next week, employees of public institutions will begin to receive through Pasep.

With the beginning of releases, many Brazilians end up lost in relation to the transfer schedule and also about the amount to be withdrawn. To help verify information involving the salary bonus, some beneficiaries have resorted to a free application found on Google Play, called mPIS.

Is mPIS app reliable?

In their description on the virtual store, the developers of the tool claim that mPIS was created with the aim of helping PIS/Pasep users to consult the payment calendar, balance receivable, answer questions about withdrawals, among other questions that eventually may arise. All quickly and easily.

But is the tool really reliable? Taking into account its rating on Google Play, which is 4.7 out of 5, it is notable that the app has pleased users. But this should not be the only parameter taken into account when it comes to providing personal data on the internet.

According to the creators of mPIS, the data collected for the benefit consultation is not stored anywhere and that there is complete security in the use of the tool, which operates only as a data intermediary.

On the other hand, Caixa Econômica Federal, in charge of paying the benefit, has no relationship with the application. In addition, it is possible to consult the amounts of the salary bonus, as well as move them in an official way through the Caixa Trabalhador app (available for Android and iOS).

In the case of civil servants, who receive payments in an account at Banco do Brasil, checking the balance is available on the bank’s website or by calling 0800 729 0001. To consult the benefit calendar, click here.