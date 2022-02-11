Itaú (ITUB4): result surprises already optimistic projections and analysts see “watershed”; ADRs up 5% on NYSE premarket

After the disappointments with the numbers of Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Bradesco (BBDC4), Itaú (ITUB4) went against the tide and reported very strong and above-expected results – and estimates were already high – in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The bank had a 45% increase in its profit in 2021, compared to the previous year, to R$ 26.9 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2021, managerial net income was BRL 7.159 billion, a 32.9% jump over the same period in 2020, when the institution was still affected by the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the cost of credit. .

The results were already well received by the market the night before, with ADRs (in practice, the papers traded on the New York Stock Exchange) rising strongly in the after market. At 9:15 am (GMT) on the NYSE premarket, assets were up 5.32% to $4.95.

Bradesco BBI assessed Itaú’s fourth quarter results as “very strong” and said it expected a positive reaction from the market. Bradesco maintained its outperform assessment (perspective of appreciation above the market average) and Itaú as its favorite choice (“top pick”) in Brazil.

Itaú’s recurring net revenue in the period was R$7.2 billion, 5.6% higher than the immediately previous quarter, 32.9% higher than the previous year and 5.6% higher than the consensus of analysts consulted by the international Bloomberg news. In BBI’s assessment, the good result was driven by the growth in insurance results, which were 8% above its estimate. These results were, however, partially overshadowed by higher provisions, which were 3.2% above the estimate. Revenue from fees and operating expenses were in line with their estimates.

BBI also assesses that the 6.7% expansion in Itaú’s loans on a quarterly basis was “strong”, driven by the 9.5% increase in loans to individuals.

Itaú’s projections for 2022 are strong, with recurring net revenue of R$30.8 billion at the midpoint, representing growth of 15% year-on-year and 7% above its estimate and 7% above the Bloomberg consensus.

Net revenue of R$ 21.2 billion represented an increase of 8.7% in the quarterly comparison and 20.6% in the annual comparison, 7.8% above the estimate by Bradesco BBI. It was driven by net revenue from customers of R$19.9 billion, up 13.2% in the quarterly comparison and 24.3% in the annual comparison, and 10.6% above Bradesco’s estimate, driven by credit volume bigger and a better product mix.

Expenses with provisions rose 18.5% in the quarterly comparison and 2.8% in the annual comparison, to R$ 6.2 billion, 3.2% above Bradesco’s estimate, reflecting the expansion of the portfolio that mainly involves unsecured consumer credit . As a result, the bank’s cost of credit rose to 2.5%, 0.3 percentage point higher than in Q3 2021. The 90-day non-performing credit ratio (NPL) dropped 0.11 percentage point in the quarterly comparison, to 2.5%.

In BBI’s assessment, Itaú presented a “solid” quarter, indicating the benefits of strong growth and a better mix, as well as the positive impacts of higher interest rates on its capital. The bank’s positive and “aggressive” forecasts bring strong expectations regarding the net interest rate with customers, says Bradesco, which offsets the expected growth in cost risk with a riskier mix of loans. The midpoint of the guidance represents a 15% growth in revenue in 2022, 7.4% above Bradesco’s estimate and 6.6% above the Bloomberg consensus. Thus, the recommendation for the assets is outperform (a performance above the market average), with a target price of R$ 31, or a 24% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

For Credit Suisse, the results were very positive for the shares, seeing it as a watershed for Itaú Unibanco, further differentiating it from its peers.

“In addition to the very high quality results surpassed by the consensus, the guidelines for 2022 reinforce our vision of a very strong net interest margin (NII) environment for Itaú Unibanco, driven by Selic, growth in retail credit and better mix (helped by the return of revolving credit lines).

The midpoint of the guidance implies a recurring net income of R$ 29.9 billion (19.3% ROE), 3% above the consensus, 2% above Credit’s estimate, a robust growth of 11% in the annual comparison.

“Better still, earnings growth is being accompanied by a stronger balance sheet. The bank took a conservative approach to provisions for 2022, despite good asset quality performance, in order to keep the coverage ratio stable,” the analysts point out.

Analysts at the Swiss bank see the 2022 guidance as highly achievable and believe the favorable NII environment is likely to continue into 2023 driven by a higher average Selic rate, supporting the expectation of a multi-year earnings growth cycle, with at least around 10% profit growth in 2023, 4% above consensus.

“We reiterate our Outperform rating for Itaú Unibanco, which remains our first choice among Brazilian banks”, noting that Itaú Unibanco is trading at attractive price-to-earnings multiples of 8.2x for 2022. They further assess that an increase in the Itaú premium is guaranteed due to higher earnings growth and the strengthening of the balance sheet. The target price for the assets is BRL 33, or a 32% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

Morgan Stanley also assesses that the bank reported a very strong quarter, beating market expectations by a good margin.

The American bank points out that it sees many more positives than negatives this quarter. Asset quality metrics look good and are likely to be well-received by the market, which is hyper-focused on bad debt. Credit growth was very strong and, together with the rise in the Selic rate, should continue to boost financial income over the next 6-12 months.

Regarding the guidance for 2022, Morgan Stanley says that it is better than the market consensus and believes that there is room for Itaú to deliver even above the guidance, as was the case in 2021. Thus, it maintains an overweight rating for Itaú and price- target of US$ 7.20 for ADRs, or upside of 53% compared to the previous day’s close.

XP points out that Itaú presented the best quality of results among private peers. Although provisions increased 24% in the quarter and 21% in the period, driven by the expansion of the credit portfolio in consumer credit products, they see the quality as positive, since the coverage ratio (which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans) increased 7 percentage points in the quarter to 241%, while Bradesco and Santander consumed coverage, and the delinquency rate decreased by 9 basis points in the quarter and increased by 11 basis points year on year, while private pairs rose at a faster pace.

Regarding the guidance, XP highlights the projected growth of the loan portfolio between 11.5% and 14.5%. “Despite being similar to Bradesco’s number, Itaú has greater exposure to faster growth credit lines. This leads us to see its Guidance as more attainable than its peer”, assess the analysts.

Analysts pointed to expectations of a positive market reaction to the constructive profit combined with the good quality of results in the next trading session. However, they reiterated their neutral recommendation and target price of BRL 28 per share (with an upside of 11.8%) in light of the more challenging macroeconomic scenario ahead.

