Jade admits she “deluded” Arthur on purpose with the VIP bracelet

After winning the lead for the second consecutive week at Big Brother Brasil (BBB22), digital influencer Jade Picon assumed that she “deceived” actor Arthur Aguiar, on purpose, with one of the VIP bracelets, on Thursday night (10/ two).

When choosing the privileged ones of the week, the sister walked towards him, as if she was going to give him one of the bracelets, but handed it to Paulo André, who was next to his brother.


In the leader’s room, Jade said the move was meant to cause “extra emotion”. “Oh, it’s nice to have an extra emotion. The PA was on the side, I just did it… and it was given to the PA”, she said.


Jade’s move divided public opinion. While some approved of the sister’s attitude, for the game to be busy, others thought she shouldn’t have acted that way.

