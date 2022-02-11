Jade Picon about Larissa da Casa de Vidro do BBB 22: ‘Do you want to talk to me’ | real time

The Leader then comments on Larissa, a member of the Glass House: “She said she wanted to talk to me. I’m nervous. What does she have to say to me?”
Linn da Quebrada approaches the group and asks, “What are you thinking?”
Jade Picon warns that Larissa wants to talk to her — Photo: Globo
“The Talita [referindo-se à Larissa] said: ‘We’ll talk later’. I didn’t want to ask any questions now, I’ll wait”, explains Jade.
Barbara agrees and advises: “If she spoke later, it’s because it’s just you. It’s not for everyone to know. Obviously they have information. But they’ll want to use it in their favor.”
The group continues talking, and Linn speculates, “They saw you nominating, they saw your nominations.”
Afterwards, the singer changes her mind and adds: “They only watched until Friday. They didn’t know who had come out on Paredão. They don’t know who was nominated either”.
See everything that happened in the early hours of this Friday, 11/2:
