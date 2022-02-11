Jade says she ‘deceived’ Arthur Aguiar on purpose with a VIP bracelet: ‘approached out of interest’ – Zoeira

Jade Picon consecrated herself to leader of the week for the second time in a row at BBB 22, last Thursday night (9). During the distribution of the VIP group bracelets, shortly after the victory, the sister ‘deceived’ Arthur Aguiar, by going towards the actor, implying that she would give him the privilege. Jade soon dodged Arthur and actually gave the bracelet to Paulo André.

“Guys, what can I do? It’s stronger than me. It’s nice to have an extra emotion. The PA was on the side, I just did it like this… And I gave it to the PA”, gestured the sister, explaining the moment. Check out:

Jade says she ‘deceived’ Arthur Aguiar on purpose with the VIP bracelet: “approached out of interest”https://t.co/1YUVWN8s00 pic.twitter.com/8MsrCMEsbY — Diário do Nordeste (@diarioonline) February 11, 2022

Jade feels Arthur approaching out of interest

During the night, Jade commented that Arthur Aguiar was never your priority and felt that he approached out of interest. The influencer also talked about the nomination of the brother to the wall last week.

I felt that he wanted something, and I felt that he was approaching because he wanted something (…) I noticed him moving away when I gained the lead, because he realized that he could not win an immunity from me

Jade also revealed that she never promised reciprocity to her brother inside the house. “He said he put me as a priority, but he asks when I said he would be my priority. It’s recorded, he said he would put me in his VIP and I made a landscape face. I wasn’t going to say I was going to put him in my VIP, why not go“, he blurted out.

Read too

During the conversation, Pedro Scooby advised the sister, saying that she should talk to Arthur to get the story straight and Jade countered: “But he doesn’t want to”.

The influencer still demonstrated not having regrets about the nomination: “What I was good at is that I followed my heart 100%”, he concluded.

Want to know more about pop culture, movies, series and celebrities in one channel? Zoeira is on Telegram! Visit the link: https://t.me/zoeira_dn