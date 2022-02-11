Know the forecast for the start of the 2022 Income Tax declaration

Necessary documents must be enrolled in the Income Tax 2022 digital program. (Getty Images)

Necessary documents must be enrolled in the Income Tax 2022 digital program. (Getty Images)

  • Income Tax is mandatory for those who received more than BRL 22,847.76;

  • First taxpayers to submit the declaration are more likely to receive the refund first;

  • Documents required for declaration range from proof of wages, payments and debts.

Anyone who received more than BRL 22,847.76 in 2021 will have to file an income tax return. As per the pattern of previous years, the delivery of documentation can start on March 1st and end on April 30th.

Those who deliver the income tax declaration have a greater chance of being in the first batches of refund of the amount by the Federal Revenue.

Read more:

To ensure a quick delivery and avoid hunting for documents in drawers, companies and public offices, it is advisable to organize reports, receipts and invoices to speed up the work.

See below the documents required for the income tax declaration.

Personal documents

  • Receipt number of the previous year’s declaration

  • CPF

  • CPF

  • Proof of residence

  • voter registration

  • Branch numbers and bank account to receive the refund

  • Name, CPF and date of birth of alimony dependents and spouse

  • Proof of address

Proof of income

  • Reports on salary income, retirement, etc.

  • Income reports from financial institutions where the citizen has investments

  • Income reports provided by companies, INSS, or any paying source

  • Proof of monthly calculation of carnê-leão and paid DARFs

  • Spouse’s income statements, if the declaration is joint

  • Dependent income reports

  • Income report of the private pension entity

Proof of expenses

  • Proof of expenses with personal education or that of dependents limited to BRL 3,561.50

  • Receipts or invoices for health expenses of the taxpayer or dependents, without spending limits

  • Proof of payment of supplementary pension

  • Proof of payment of court alimony

Other Receipts

  • Proof of rent payments or rural leases

  • Proof of payments made to liberal professionals

  • Documents for the purchase and sale of goods

  • Proof of inheritance

  • Contract or documents relating to credit operations

With information from G1.

