Know the forecast for the start of the 2022 Income Tax declaration

Income Tax is mandatory for those who received more than BRL 22,847.76;
First taxpayers to submit the declaration are more likely to receive the refund first;
Documents required for declaration range from proof of wages, payments and debts.
Anyone who received more than BRL 22,847.76 in 2021 will have to file an income tax return. As per the pattern of previous years, the delivery of documentation can start on March 1st and end on April 30th.
Those who deliver the income tax declaration have a greater chance of being in the first batches of refund of the amount by the Federal Revenue.
To ensure a quick delivery and avoid hunting for documents in drawers, companies and public offices, it is advisable to organize reports, receipts and invoices to speed up the work.
See below the documents required for the income tax declaration.
Personal documents
Receipt number of the previous year’s declaration
CPF
Proof of residence
voter registration
Branch numbers and bank account to receive the refund
Name, CPF and date of birth of alimony dependents and spouse
Proof of address
Proof of income
Reports on salary income, retirement, etc.
Income reports from financial institutions where the citizen has investments
Income reports provided by companies, INSS, or any paying source
Proof of monthly calculation of carnê-leão and paid DARFs
Spouse’s income statements, if the declaration is joint
Dependent income reports
Income report of the private pension entity
Proof of expenses
Proof of expenses with personal education or that of dependents limited to BRL 3,561.50
Receipts or invoices for health expenses of the taxpayer or dependents, without spending limits
Proof of payment of supplementary pension
Proof of payment of court alimony
Other Receipts
Proof of rent payments or rural leases
Proof of payments made to liberal professionals
Documents for the purchase and sale of goods
Proof of inheritance
Contract or documents relating to credit operations
With information from G1.