London Metropolitan Police chief steps down after controversy

by Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) – London Police Chief Cressida Dick resigned on Thursday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said, after he told her he was not satisfied with her reaction to rooting out racism, sexism and other problems that still exist within the force.

Trust in the Metropolitan Police has been shaken by the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman, Sarah Everard, by one of their officers, and recent revelations of a culture of bullying, racial discrimination and misogyny at a central London police station.

Khan said he made it clear to Dick the scale of change he believed was urgently needed to rebuild Londoners’ trust in the Met and purge racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny.

“I’m not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response,” he said, adding that on being told this, Dick resigned.

“It’s clear that the only way to start delivering the scale of change needed is to have new leadership at the top of the Metropolitan Police,” said Khan.

Dick said she had no choice but to walk away.

“It is with great sadness that after contacting the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has enough confidence in my leadership to continue,” she said.

Cressida Dick, an experienced counter-terrorism officer, was the first woman to lead London’s 193-year-old police force, also known by the name of its Scotland Yard headquarters.

know more

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat