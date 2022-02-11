× Photo: TCU

In an email sent in 2004, the current sub-attorney with the TCU Lucas Furtado consulted the then legal advisor of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Erenice Guerra, regarding the “convenience” of an action that would be brought against the government.

The message was found on computers at the Planalto Palace during a PF investigation into influence peddling involving Lula government officials.

In the email, Furtado make yourself available to change the textif she deemed it necessary.

Furtado is responsible for the investigation into the contract between Sergio Moro and Alvarez & Marsal. After asking for the case to be closed, he went back and asked for the ex-judge’s assets to be blocked.

“Be absolutely sincere as to the need or convenience of being forwarded to this representation and feel free to do any rewording suggestions for the texteither to include new wording, or to exclude parts of it”wrote the prosecutor to Erenice.

It is not known whether she proposed any changes, but, in the end, the TCU considered regulating the contingency of resources, a decision that served the interests of the government.

Erenice Guerra is Lucas Furtado’s ghostwriter.

More news