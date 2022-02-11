Lula has 43%, Bolsonaro, 25%; Cyrus, 8%; Moro, 8%

Ipespe poll released today shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead of the presidential race, with 43% of voting intentions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election, appears in second place, with 25%. Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) follow, both with 8%, and are tied within the margin of error with João Doria (PSDB), who was left with 3%.

Compared to a previous survey, carried out 15 days ago – with the same scenario stimulated for the first round – Lula had 44% of the votes and, therefore, fluctuated negatively within the margin – which is 3.2 percentage points. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, fluctuated positively, from 24% to 25%. Ciro and Moro were stable. Doria fluctuated positively from 2% to 3%.

Although Lula leads with ease, the former president could not emerge victorious in the first round, as he has 43% of the votes and his opponents add up to more than 46%. To dispense with the need for the second round, the PT would have to have a higher percentage than all the other candidates combined.

The search Ipespe it was held between the 7th and 9th of February and heard a thousand people aged 16 and over in all regions of the country. Opinions were collected by telephone, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95.5%. The survey was commissioned by XP Investments and registered with the Electoral Court under the protocol BR-03828/2022.

The survey carried out two simulations for the first round of the elections, one with and one without the name of Ciro Gomes.

Below is the first scenario tested by the research:

Squid (PT): 43%

Bolsonaro (PL): 25%

Cyrus (PDT): 8%

I live (We can): 8%

Doria (PSDB): 3%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%

André Janones (Forward): 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 0%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0%

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0%

Will not vote / White and null: 9%

Did not know or did not answer: 3%

In the second scenario, Lula has 44% of the votes, while Bolsonaro has 26%. Sergio Moro continues with 8% and Doria remains with 4%.

Below is the second scenario tested by the research:

Squid (EN): 44%

Bolsonaro (PL): 26%

I live (We can): 8%

Doria (PSDB): 4%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 1%

Andrew Janones (Forward): 1%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 1%

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0%

Felipe D'Ávila (New): 0%

Will not vote / White and null: 10%

Did not know or did not answer: 3%

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous poll, when respondents do not receive a list of candidates, Lula appears with 36% of voting intentions. Bolsonaro is in second place, with 24%, while 25% of respondents did not respond or did not know how to respond.

Moro and Ciro reached 4% of the votes and Doria, 1%. The other candidates did not score. Blanks and nulls were 5%.

voting probability

The survey asked respondents the probability of votes for each candidate. In the case of former President Lula, 43% said they would definitely vote for him. The same percentage of people said they would not vote for PT at all, while 13% said they could vote for him.

Bolsonaro’s results show that 62% of respondents would not vote for him at all. Another 26% say they would definitely vote for the president and 8% say they could vote.

Second round simulations

The Ipespe survey also simulated scenarios for the second round. Former President Lula emerges victorious in all that he is mentioned. Against Bolsonaro, the PT would have 54% of the votes against 31% of the opponent. In this scenario, white, null, don’t know or didn’t answer add up to 15%.

Here are the tested runoff scenarios:

Lula (54%) vs Bolsonaro (31%)

Lula (51%) x Moro (31%)

Lula (50%) x Ciro (24%)

Lula (53%) x Doria (18%)

Ciro (45%) x Bolsonaro (33%)

Doria (40%) vs Bolsonaro (34%)

Moro (32%) x Bolsonaro (30%)

Ipespe (Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research) is a research company founded in 1986 and based in Recife. The institute usually conducts election polls by telephone. Operators call voters selected according to the distribution of the entire Brazilian electorate and ask them about their electoral preferences.

The institute conducts election polls financed by XP Investimentos. During the 2018 presidential elections, there were at least two. In 2022, it published the first two surveys on January 14 and 27. XP stopped signing its name in the survey since September 2021.