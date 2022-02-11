Magic Awakened will be released in the West in 2022 ⋆

Yesterday, February 10th, through a press release, the Warner Bros. games and the NetEase revealed that the “MMOCCGRPG” Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will be released in the West. That’s right! At some point this year (the premiere date has not been revealed), the title will be available in Oceania, Europe and the Americas, through Android and iOS devices… let’s check out the details of this premiere?

Accompanying the released release, we had a nice presentation trailer (which you can check out just below this post) and a good set of information about the upcoming Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. Overall, the game has been described as a free-to-play CCG that is also an MMO and still has elements of role-playing games. Thus, we would have the eccentric acronym “MMOCCGRPG”. Anyway, the fact is that the game is based on the universe created by the writer J.K. Rowling and promises to put players in very immersive disputes and with a deep strategic air, with the right to a visual experience marked by a unique artistic style.

It should be noted that the game was launched in China in September last year and became the biggest debut in the mobile world in 2021, reaching the top of the rankings of new games for the segment. Therefore, we are talking about an option that deserves full attention. By the way, if you want to start following the news very closely, a pre-registration campaign has already been started on game’s official website and it looks like some closed testing rounds will be announced soon. Usually, when we have campaigns of this type, the launch happens a few weeks later, that is, the game may arrive in March or April. So it’s worth keeping an eye out!