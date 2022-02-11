Marcos Aragão is acclaimed new president of Unimed Fortaleza

THE doctor Marcos Aragão was named president of the Unimed Fortaleza on Thursday night, 10th, and will replace colleague Elias Leite in the presidency of the cooperative. His management must be 2022 to 2026. In a statement, the new manager waves to customers, talking about innovation and new products, and to colleagues in the profession, intending to focus on a permanent forum for discussion.

“Unimed Fortaleza is inserted in a competitive and concentrated market. This brings us the responsibility of presenting a highly technical management. Cooperatives also need to understand that it is necessary to care for and treat our customers with excellence in order to have growing and sustainable results. We are ready to go further,” said the new president in a statement.

Specialized in Anesthesiology and Intensive CareAragão was the financial administrative director of Unimed Fortaleza from 2014 to 2018 and executive director of the Sicredi Ceará from February 2018 to January 2022.

On social media, Elias Leite explained that Unimed’s statute prevents reelection, answering questions from those who asked for him to remain in office. He said he was physically and emotionally very tired, as well as accomplished, he recalled the #vaidarcerto campaign and ended, emotional, with the usual jargon: “it will work.”

Focus of the new board

“Study and launch new products and health solutions, considering the different market niches and the diversity of consumption behavior and consumer profile”, is one of the focuses announced by the new president for the physicians’ cooperative that serves more than 350 thousand customers.

Regarding innovation efforts, plans should involve “partnerships with healthcare startups, new care models, healthcare ecosystems, the helthtech market and the expansion and improvement of technological resources already in use today.”

When speaking directly to more than 4 thousand cooperating doctorsAraújo lists practical actions: “instituting a permanent forum for discussions on matters of interest to the cooperative and the cooperative members, anticipating the agendas to be voted on at the General Meetings, increasingly engaging the cooperative members with management; offering advice and training to the cooperative members to join the online office and other technological resources of action; to promote the job market for the cooperating doctor, acting in defense of all of them, focusing on decent remuneration, distribution of leftovers and the profitability of capital.”

new board

In addition to Marcos Aragão in the Presidency, the new management of Unimed Fortaleza is made up of doctors:

Flávio Ibiapina (Administrative Financial Board);

Fernanda Colares (Own Resources Board);

Fabrício Martins (Commercial Department);

Assis Filho (Directorate of Health Provisions).

