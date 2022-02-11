Marcos Aragão is the new president of Unimed Fortaleza – Focus.jor

Team Focus

The doctor specializing in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Marcos Aragão was hailed as the new president of Unimed Fortaleza for the period from 2022 to 2026.

The announcement of the new management group that will act in the cooperative was made official at an ordinary general meeting held on the night of this Thursday, 10th. Since it started to be elected at Unimed Fortaleza, for the first time, only one slate registered. Therefore, the candidates of the single succession slate were elected by acclamation by the cooperating doctors.

Aragão was the Administrative and Financial Director of Unimed Fortaleza from 2014 to 2018 and Executive Director of Sicredi Ceará from February 2018 to January 2022.

He has experience in healthcare management, bringing theoretical knowledge and practical experiences in structuring governance and business models focused on results, in a strong regulatory market.

The board will be composed of the respective members: Flávio Ibiapina (Administrative-Financial Board; Fernanda Colares (Own Resources Board); Fabrício Martins (Commercial Board); and Assis Filho (Health Supplies Board).