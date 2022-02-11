Moïse’s family gives up the concession of a kiosk in Barra where a Congolese was killed, says OAB prosecutor | Rio de Janeiro

The family of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, killed after being attacked in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, does not want to take over the Biruta and Tropicália kiosks and will withdraw from the concession, confirmed the attorney for the OAB-RJ Human Rights Commission, Rodrigo Mondego.

The information was given by journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper “O Globo”. “They gave up taking over, they don’t want to anymore, out of fear,” said the lawyer.

The idea is to schedule a conversation with the city hall and Orla Rio on Monday (15). According to Mondego, other alternatives could be discussed for a place to honor Moïse, or even take over other kiosks in different locations.

“They want to make an appointment with the city hall to talk. They accept another kiosk, they may accept another alternative. But they do not accept to stay there because they will never feel safe. Because they’ve already said they’re not going to leave there,” he said.

The agreement for the concession had been signed and delivered to Moïse’s family by Mayor Eduardo Paes and Secretary of Finance and Planning, Pedro Paulo, on Monday (7).

“From the beginning, we understood that we should permanently remind people of the absurd crime committed against a person, in this case Moïse. We understand that this could be coupled with the presence of Moïse’s own family there. It is an offer made by the city hall, but also by Orla Rio”, said Paes on the day of the event.

Orla Rio is the concessionaire that holds the public concession rights for the two kiosks.

‘Concession was until 2030’

The mayor of Rio had explained that the concession for the two kiosks would stay with Moïse’s family until February 2030.

“The decision is to make the concession, the delivery of these kiosks, to Moïse’s family. Orla Rio is delivering a letter of commitment, in which it commits to give up the two kiosks, where the Tropicália and Biruta kiosks are, until February 2030”.

Memorial and cultural center

According to the city government of Rio, the Biruta and Tropicália kiosks will be transformed into a memorial and point of transmission of the culture of countries on the African continent.

Municipal Finance Secretary Pedro Paulo Carvalho said that the transformation of the kiosk is a form of reparation for the family. And it will be a public space of remembrance so that barbarism is not forgotten and not repeated.

He added that employment opportunities linked to the two kiosks should also be offered to African refugees residing in Rio.

On Saturday (5), the place and other cities were the scene of acts demanding justice for Moïse and promoting the fight against racism and xenophobia (see in the video below).

