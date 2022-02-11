Nemo Point | Space Station will rest in the most isolated place on Earth

Point Nemo is considered the most remote place on Earth. This distant region lies in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,688 kilometers from the nearest landfall, and is so isolated that it is often used as a destination for spacecraft and rockets that no longer operate. And that is precisely where the International Space Station (ISS) should go when it closes down in the early 2030s.

Also known as the “Ocean Pole of Inaccessibility”, Point Nemo is more than 4,000 km off the coast of New Zealand and more than 3,200 km off northern Antarctica. To give you an idea of ​​how isolated this place is, know that the humans closest to it are not even on Earth, but aboard the ISS, which orbits our planet at an altitude of approximately 400 km.

Point Nemo, known as the “oceanic pole of inaccessibility” (Image: Public domain)

Point Nemo was discovered by engineer Hrvoje Lukatela who, in 1992, used the Hipparchus program, created by himself, to try to find the most distant place on Earth. He considered that, as our planet has a three-dimensional surface, the most remote location in the ocean should be at the same distance from the nearest shores. As a result, Hipparchus identified the coordinates of the most distant location in relation to the coordinates of the other three locations with equidistant dry land.

How to find Point Nemo on Google Maps

Point Nemo is not exactly a tourist spot. But if you want to visit the most remote point on Earth without leaving your home, you can use Google Maps.

The coordinates of Point Nemo are 45º52.6S, 123º23.6W. So, just enter this code in the Maps search box, pressing “enter” or clicking on the magnifying glass icon afterwards.

Point Nemo in Google Maps view (Screenshot: Canaltech)

Well, the Point of Inaccessibility lives up to its name: it is right in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, approximately 2,680 kilometers north of the coast of Ducie Island (an uninhabited atoll that integrates the Pitcairn Islands, Moto Nui Island, towards northeast), and the island of Maher, off the coast of Antarctica. The nearest inhabited region is about 2,700 km away.

5 facts about Point Nemo

A cemetery in the ocean

Operators direct ancient spacecraft and satellites to the “graveyard” in the South Pacific (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Point Nemo is often used by space agencies as a large “space graveyard” for spacecraft and rocket stages that are no longer operating.

When they cease their activities, these objects can be dangerous for others in orbit, mainly if they collide with each other or with other satellites and other spacecraft in orbit. As they are too large to be completely burned up on atmospheric re-entry, they are directed towards this region upon falling back to Earth, without putting people or buildings at risk.

It is possible that there are more than 100 spacecraft and space equipment there — and perhaps there may even be fragments of the old space station Mir, deorbited in 2001.

mysterious sound

A sound coming from near Point Nemo intrigued researchers; in the end, the noise was caused by an iceberg (Image: Reproduction/Rodrigo_Soldon/Flickr)

During the 1990s, a mysterious noise was picked up less than 2,000 km east of Point Nemo. The intriguing sound, dubbed “the Bloop”, was louder than that emitted by blue whales, and even prompted speculation about the possibility that it came from some unknown marine animal.

Despite all the excitement among oceanographers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that the sound was ultimately caused by a giant iceberg cracking and fracturing.

Is there life there?

Schematic of the South Pacific Gyre currents (Image: Public Domain)

Point Nemo lies within the Pacific Gyre, a huge ocean current with stable water at a surface temperature of 5.8°C that prevents warmer, nutrient-rich waters from flowing there. Because the region is so isolated, the winds don’t carry much organic matter there, which means there is little food available — even the ocean floor is uninhabited.

On the other hand, Point Nemo is near the southern end of a submarine line of volcanic activity, where there is an environment of extreme conditions conducive to the proliferation of bacteria.

Is the most remote place on Earth polluted?

A study published in 2013 revealed garbage 2,500 km from Ponto Nemo (Image: Reproduction/Naja Bertolt Jensen/Unsplash)

There were never samples collected from Point Nemo itself, but rather from its surroundings.

During the Ocean Race, the oldest and most well-known regatta in the world, some participating vessels collected samples from regions “close” to the site, and analyzes revealed a worrying result. The samples contained from nine to 27 microplastic particles per cubic meter. So yes, even the most remote point on the planet has pollution.

Where did the name of Ponto Nemo come from?

Illustration of Captain Nemo watching a giant octopus, through the window of the Nautilus submarine (Image: Public domain)

The name “Ponto Nemo” may even remind you of the fish from the animation Looking for Nemo, by Pixar. But, in fact, its origin is a little different: the name is a tribute to Captain Nemo, a character in the book 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, by Jules Verne. Another interesting curiosity is that the word “nemo” comes from Latin and means “no man”.

