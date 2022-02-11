New Jeep Renegade: pros and cons against Hyundai Creta and VW T-Cross – 02/11/2022

After seven years on the market, the Jeep Renegade had its first big change. The market-leading compact SUV had some new features midway through its life cycle, but nothing as grandiose as what has been done now.

The model had a downsizing of the range of versions and engines, but gained more equipment since the entry model, the Sport, which starts at R$ 123,990.

But how will the new Renegade fare against its main rivals, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen T-Cross, which are also in the top positions in sales? Which is UOL Cars want to show.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

Image: Disclosure

prices

The 2022 Jeep Renegade has four versions. Sport and Longitude cost R$123,990 and R$138,990 respectively. The S Series and Trailhawk cost the same R$163,290, giving the customer the option of having a more refined or more off-road looking car.

In the case of Hyundai Creta there are also four versions: Comfort, Limited, Platinum and Ultimate. Prices are BRL 116,990, BRL 131,490, BRL 148,490 and BRL 163,990, respectively. For the first three, the engine is the 1.0 turboflex, while the last one comes with a 2.0 flex propeller.

The Volkswagen T-Cross also has four versions: Sense 200 TSI (R$108,890), 200 TSI (R$130,850), Comfortline 200 TSI (R$147,350) and Highline 250 TSI (R$158,150). In the first three, the engine is 1.0 turboflex, while the last one comes with 1.4 turboflex.

Image: Disclosure

design

In terms of looks, the Renegade managed to make a good change even keeping the general rule of the car, with the seven bars on the grid. It is possible to notice the differences in a very closed design. Inside, the car hasn’t changed that much, which has its advantages and disadvantages.

In the case of Hyundai, as the model has just entered a new generation, it is totally changed. The external look is controversial even seen on the street and generates discussions, but does not go unnoticed. Inside, the model has improved a lot in finish and details.

The “oldest” of the three, the T-Cross is the one that tries not to overuse the look. The model is sober and within what VW presents in all its SUVs – at the end of the year it adopted the brand’s new logo. Inside, the finish lacks a lot in quality, except for the Highline version.

Image: Disclosure

engine and gearbox

The Renegade retired the 1.8 flex engine in the 2022 line and also the good 2.0 turbodiesel, both to the detriment of the 1.3 turboflex with up to 185 hp and 27.5 mkgf when fueled with ethanol.

The entry-level versions come with a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×2 front-wheel drive. For the S Series and Trailhawk, the engine is associated with on-demand 4×4 traction, with a differential lock and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Creta, in the first three versions, bets on the 1.0 turboflex 120 hp and 17.5 mkgf with any fuel. For the top, Ultimate, the engine is the 2.0 flex, which has undergone improvements to deliver up to 167 hp and 20.6 mkgf. The transmission is always a six-speed automatic.

The T-Cross underwent a repositioning last year in which it lost the manual transmission that was in the entry version. Now, like the others, only with a six-speed automatic transmission and two engine options.

In the entry and intermediate versions, Sense, 200 TSI and Comfortline, it uses the 1.0 turboflex that, fed with ethanol, delivers up to 128 hp and 20.4 mkgf. For the most complete variant, the engine is the 1.4 turboflex 150 hp and 25.5 mkgf with any fuel.

Image: Disclosure

Space

The Renegade changed its look, but did not change the platform or generation, which keeps the SUV with the same dimensions in practical terms, with few changes by bumper size – that is, it remains somewhat cramped inside.

Using the Trailhawk version, the model is 4.26 meters long, 1.80 meters wide and 1.71 meters high. The wheelbase was 2.57 m. The trunk is 314 liters and the fuel tank is 55 liters.

In the case of the Hyundai Creta, they are 4.30 m long, 1.79 m wide and 1.63 m high. The wheelbase is 2.61 m. The trunk has a capacity of 422 liters and the fuel tank 50 liters.

The Volkswagen T-Cross is 4.19 m long, 1.76 m wide and 1.57 m high. Its wheelbase is 2.65 m. The trunk has a capacity of 373 liters and the fuel tank 52 liters.

Image: Disclosure

Equipment

The Renegade has the most complete entry version among the three models, with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure reader with steering wheel correction, license plate reader, fatigue detector and Full-LED lights, including the taillights.

In the top version, in addition to the advantage of 4×4 traction with differential lock, it adds to the 8.4″ central package, shift paddles, 7″ virtual panel, two-zone air conditioning, induction cell phone charger, blind spot alert, cross-traffic detector, seven airbags, face key with push-button start and park assist.

The Hyundai Creta Ultimate has six airbags and, like the Renegade, has autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering wheel correction, adaptive high beam, fatigue detector, induction charger, on-site key, shift gears by paddles, 7″ virtual panel and 10.25″ central panel and start-stop.

In addition, it offers adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof (which is optional of the conventional type on the Renegade), 360º camera system, rear seat alert, blind spot monitoring camera and driver’s seat with ventilation.

In the case of the T-Cross, there are six airbags, a reverse camera, a face key, a virtual dashboard and a 10″ multimedia center. It also offers autonomous braking, start-stop, fatigue detector, adaptive cruise control, light and rain sensors. , front and rear obstacle sensors (Renegade rear only).

Unlike the others, it has a handbrake with a lever, not an electric one. The panoramic sunroof is an option, as is the Park Assist system, Full-LED headlights and Beats premium sound with subwoofer.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Cars.