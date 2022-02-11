Nintendo hacker sentenced to three years in prison for piracy

A hacker who had been active since 2013 unlocking Nintendo consoles was sentenced to three years in prison for piracy crimes. Gary Bowser, also known as ‘Nintendo hacker’, together with the Team-Xecuter group, of which he was leader, collected around 140 million euros from victims, in addition to thousands of euros in sales, as reported by EuroGamer.

Bowser was responsible for creating devices that allowed to play pirated Nintendo games. The company asked for at least five years in prison for the hacker, however, it was happy with the result and thanked the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Digital Security Agency and the US Department of Justice for their investigations and final sentence.

Bowser has been in prison since September 2020, and at the time of his arrest, he pleaded guilty and offered to pay more than €4 million in compensation to Nintendo. In a separate civil case, the hacker was also ordered to pay close to an additional €10 million for selling illegal modifications to the company’s consoles.

Nintendo is known for not tolerating people who infringe on its copyrights, having already won lawsuits against ROM sites not authorized by the company. Bowser’s defense is asking for a 19-month prison sentence, which would allow him to be released within 3 months, taking into account the time he has already served.

