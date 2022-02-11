Nintendo Switch hacker sentenced to 40 months in prison

The leader of the Team-Xecuter group, dedicated to hacking and unlocking Nintendo consoles, will serve 40 months in prison for selling hybrid unlocking methods. Gary W. Bowser was convicted by the US court even after pleading guilty and agreeing to pay US$ 4.5 million (R$ 25 million at the current rate) in damages to Nintendo during the course of the process.

Gary Bowser altered testimony after being arrested in October 2020 alongside other Team-Xecuter members. The group sold access to SX OS software, which allowed pirated copies to be downloaded to the Switch.

In a press release, Nintendo stated that it appreciates the work of Justice to curb illegal activities on a global scale that cause serious damage to the company. “Nintendo would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) of the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, the Computer Crimes and Intellectual Property Section of the US Department of Justice and the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs for their significant contribution and assistance,” he said.

Bowser and Xecuter have been selling hacking tools for Nintendo platforms since 2013, offering the ability to download software on systems such as DS, Wii and 3DS. In addition to downloading games with SX OS, the illegal system also allowed players to copy original games and share.

Bowser initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include a total of 11 counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Team Xecuter sold ways to unlock Nintendo Switch (Image: Daniel Rykhev/Unsplash)

In parallel with the US Department of Justice investigation, Nintendo filed a separate lawsuit in April. Mario’s company demands that Team-Xecuter’s domains be taken down and that all software cheats created by the group be destroyed. The case is ongoing.

Source: CoomicBook