No dividend target, but earnings per share, says CEO

the CEO of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Milton Maluhy Filho, said that there is an expectation that the bank’s dividends will rise “naturally”, but considered that there is no commitment to change the institution’s earnings policy.

“We are still designing a payout [fração do lucro paga em dividendos] 25%”, he said in a earnings conference call this Friday (11). “Depending on profit growth, that number could increase.”

The bank reported on Wednesday night that it ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with recurring managerial net income of BRL 7.15 billion, surpassing the result of the same period of the previous year.

During the conference call, Maluhy Filho highlighted that Itaú is committed to distributing everything that exceeds 13.5% of capital, but commented that there is still “a lot of opportunity for growth” for the bank.

According to the executive, the bank intends to consolidate its operations in Latin America without making major acquisitions in the region, but can assess numbers from the Mexican Banamex, retail bank put up for sale by Citigroup.

Itaú: Dividends and earnings per share

Maluhy Filho also commented that when he is asked about payoutsays he is “looking more at the earnings per share indicator”.

Itaú will pay BRL 0.013660 per share in interest on equity to shareholders with a position on February 21, informed the bank also on Wednesday.

The institution also announced that it foresees a loan portfolio growth between 9% and 12% in 2022 and that the financial margin with customers can be between 20.5% and 23.5%. ROE (return on equity) should be around 20%.

“This is the best estimate we have at this point,” the CEO said before commenting on dividends. “We need to see how the year will behave in terms of household leverage. And over the course of the year we will see if we should slow down.”

For Maluhy Filho, the guidance disclosed is “fair”. “I wouldn’t say it’s positive or negative. But the best prediction we can make. The numbers have substantial growth in profit,” she commented.

Around 12 noon, Itaú shares rose 6.7% to R$26.72, boosting the Ibovespa. While investors digest the balance sheet, analysts praise the results.

For Genial, for example, the bank, unlike Santander and Bradesco, “consolidates the result of interest on capital for the granting of credit at the margin with customers”.