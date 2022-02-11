Nutritionist or nutrologist: which specialty to look for to set up a diet? – 02/11/2022

Lose weight, gain weight, improve diet, reduce sodium: when you need a diet, it is common for a person to know exactly what the goal is with the new habits. However, confusion can arise when looking for the ideal professional: does she go to the nutritionist or nutritionist?

To receive a food plan, with an indication of the menu and portions for each meal, the right thing is to seek a nutritionist. “He will prescribe a diet plan with nutritional guidance according to the patient’s needs”, explains Sandra Chaim, a member of SBAN (Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition).

But going to the nutritionist is also important, because he is the one who identifies health problems related to food. Therefore, the orientation is that the work is carried out jointly by the two specialties.

What is the difference between a nutritionist and a nutritionist?

Contrary to what many people may think, the two professions have different jobs. Nutrology is a specialty of medicine responsible for diagnosing and indicating treatments for eating problems.

“It is up to the nutritionist to identify changes in eating habits, digestion, absorption and excretion of nutrients, as well as metabolic changes that lead to their non-utilization and justify interventions that can change the course of diseases”, says Eline de Almeida Soriano, director of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology).

The specialty can analyze nutrient absorption, obesity and its consequences, as well as eating disorders such as bulimia, anorexia nervosa and binge eating.

The nutritionist sets up meal plans based on the diagnosis of each person’s conditions and goals. “Any time someone wants a diet that’s right for their physiological state, they go to a nutritionist,” says Chaim. “The clinical diagnosis is the doctor’s and the diet prescription is the nutritionist’s. To prescribe is to set up all the guidance and make the patient’s food reeducation”, he adds.

According to Chaim, one of the main mistakes is not understanding diets as something individualized. Even for the same person, different moments in life can change food and nutritional needs. This is the case for changes due to pregnancy, diabetes and other illnesses.

joint work

Due to the complementary functions, the ideal is for both to work together, explain the specialists consulted by Live well.

A person who is going to start exercising and wants to change his diet, for example, should preferably go to the nutritionist first. There, he will investigate possible problems related to food and what are the general guidelines for the new diet, considering the efforts of the type of physical activity. Then, finally, the nutritionist will structure ideal and individualized menus.

“It is important to emphasize that the nutrologist should be sought when there is a suspicion of an eating disorder that can cause damage to health. A periodic evaluation can even contribute to the early diagnosis of possible nutritional imbalances and prevention of more serious diseases”, he notes. Nelson Iucif Júnior, also director of Abran.