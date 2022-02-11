Obsolescence? Samsung removes thesis with new policy for cell phones | Opinion

First of all, it is important to recognize that Samsung has already been doing pioneering work in delivering Android system updates and One UI technologies, the company’s own interface. For many years, she had the shame of being late in this regard. Not anymore – to the dismay of Motorola, which currently faces similar criticism.

The Galaxy S22 leaves the factory with Android 12 in the middle of February 2022. In 2025, the promise is that it will receive the update to Android 16 – if the Google system still exists.

This means that buyers today will have the technological resources that will be created in the years to come. In addition to the news, they will also receive security packages that protect smartphones from breaches, crashes and failures that are yet to be discovered. Samsung went further by promising these patches for five years.

Senior product manager Renato Citrini, from Samsung Brazil, told the backstage of the news. Check it out below.

Three questions for Renato Citrini

2 of 5 I talked to Renato Citrini, Senior Product Development Manager — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung I talked to Renato Citrini, senior product development manager — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

How was the preparation Samsung to arrive at this new policy?

Renato Citrini – People keep their cell phones longer. Even those who exchange in a shorter time end up passing it on to someone else, who needs these updates. That’s why we’ve been improving our efforts, with the consumer at the center of the experiences. We talk a lot about system updates, but it’s also important to remember about security packages.

Why are basic and intermediate cell phones not covered?

We can’t imagine what the hardware requirements will be for the next operating systems. Therefore, we were unable to make this commitment with the models in the current portfolio. We will adopt the commitment with some Galaxy A models released from now on. We can’t do that with the most basic cell phones.

All future features android and One UI will be in these updates?

In our partnership with Googlewe have the system android as a base and we put our technology layer through One UI. Whenever it is a software solution and it has an interesting experience, we will provide it to the customer.

3 of 5 Galaxy S22 Ultra interface — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Ultra interface — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Only another brand in the Android world has such a comprehensive update policy. Do you already know who I’m talking about? From Google with the Google Pixel, currently in the 6th generation. We can say that it does nothing more than the obligation, as it is natural that the owner of the system has this possibility.

It remains to be seen what the response of the other manufacturers will be, especially those of relevance in the Brazilian market, such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme and Nokia (which has already done well in the past globally).

I believe that, in the current stage of cell phones, consumers value more the peace of mind of getting a device that will last for years to come. Update policies like the one announced by Samsung also help to fend off the (baseless, in my view) accusations of planned obsolescence. They show that customers will not be “abandoned” over time.

4 of 5 Launched in 2015, the iPhone 6S runs the latest iOS system — Photo: Lucas Mendes/TechTudo Launched in 2015, the iPhone 6S runs the iOS system in the latest version — Photo: Lucas Mendes/TechTudo

A parenthesis here: Apple reigns supreme in terms of smartphone longevity. The iPhone 6S still receives iOS updates today, even though it was released six years ago. Does it run well? It’s questionable. Many users choose not to even install the update.

In any case, the company led by Tim Cook has not made a public commitment to the updates. The American giant maintains a tradition that can be broken at any time. I don’t think they intend to change the practice, but having this specification in writing would be most welcome.

