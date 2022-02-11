Oldest woman in Europe, who survived Covid, turns 118 | World

For her 118th birthday this Friday (11), Lucile Randon, better known as Sister Andrée, wants to “die soon”, but in the meantime, this old woman always leaves the door open so that they can greet her.

A single bed, an image of the Virgin Mary and a radio off for months… In her room, the old woman, always dressed in her nun’s habit and blue veil, just waits, sitting in her wheelchair, her head down. and the eyes, which no longer see, closed.

Your day starts early. “At 7:00 am I get up and sit at the table”. She is then taken to the chapel, where the elderly woman, who became a nun in her 40s, hears Mass every morning.

1 of 3 Lucile Randon, sister Andrée, who turns 118 on Friday (11), in a photo taken on February 10, 2021 — Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP Lucile Randon, sister Andrée, who turns 118 on Friday (11), in a photo taken on February 10, 2021 — Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP

“It’s awful not being able to do anything alone,” complains Lucile, who worked until the late 1970s and who, at 100, still took care of residents younger than she was.

“I like it when someone comes to keep me company, like David. David is a sweetheart, do you know him?”, asks Sister Andrée.

David Tavella, animator at the retirement home in Toulon, in southeastern France, on the shores of the Mediterranean, is also his press officer, who receives requests from journalists from all over the world, as well as gifts and letters.

Lucile Randon was born on February 11, 1904 in Alès, southern France. She is the oldest woman in the country and in Europe, being surpassed only in the world by the Japanese Kane Tanaka, 119 years old.

When it comes to life expectancy, Japan is one of the most cited countries. However, the longest living person in human history with verified civil registration was in French Provence. Jeanne Calment died in Arles in 1997, aged 122.

André Boite also lives in the south of France. At 111, he is one of the world’s few “supercentenarians” men. With more than 110 years, he continues to live in his own residence in Nice.

According to the statistics office Insee, around 30,000 centenarians live in France and 40 are over 110 years old. Worldwide, there were half a million centenarians in 2015, according to the UN, which projects 25 million by the end of this century.

When reminded that she is 110 years old, Hermine Saubion replies, “I’m holding on.”

The supercentenarian lives in a nursing home in Banon, in southeastern France. He has no health problems, just physical disabilities and severe deafness.

He only understands fragments of sentences, but he does not renounce life in society. “If she spends a lot of time alone in one place, she doesn’t hesitate to express her displeasure,” confirms Julien Fregni, a social worker.

Sister Andrée also has no health problems, just muscle and joint stiffness linked to her immobility. She takes few medications a day, which, according to physician Geneviève Haggai-Driguez, is undoubtedly “one of her longevity secrets.”

The elderly woman survived Covid-19 without problems, which only caused her fatigue. “When we talk [sobre a Covid]she replies: ‘I had the Spanish flu'”, says Geneviève.

In fact, experts have found that those born before the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic resisted Covid better than elderly people born later.

Despite the time-tested resistance, these people saw the departure of many around them and no longer have anyone to share their life story with.

Thus, they talk about death without any taboo. “We wait for the end, death, which will come one day”, says Hermine, while Sister Andrée says she is ready.

“Spending all day alone with your pain is no fun”, but “God doesn’t hear me, he must be deaf”.

Optimism and lifestyle

Science has not yet discovered the secret of this longevity. “We have no certainty, only hypotheses,” says Jean-Marie Robine, a demographer and gerontologist.

The expert cites economic wealth, democracy “and even social democracy”, in addition to nutritional factors with “two great diets: the Japanese [peixes, verduras] and the Mediterranean”.

Added to this are the individual’s own characteristics, such as genetics or the absence of genes linked to risk factors.

Furthermore, Daniela S. Jopp, professor of psychology of aging at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, cites “optimism”, which is linked to “mechanisms of the immune system”.

In her studies with centenarians from Germany and the United States, the researcher found common traits: they are extroverted, have charisma, enjoy social relationships, have passions, are able to give meaning to life and know how to adapt.

For, as Sister Andrée says, the most important thing in life is “to share great love and not compromise your needs.”