Pain and diarrhea can be symptoms of intestinal endometriosis; learn more – 02/10/2022

The endometrium is a tissue that is on the inner wall of the uterus and its thickness varies greatly throughout the menstrual cycle. This is where the embryo remains shortly after fertilization, so many women diagnosed with endometriosis — which is caused by an inflammatory disorder in the cells in this region — have difficulty getting pregnant.

However, other diseases can result from the presence of the endometrium in inappropriate places, as is the case with intestinal endometriosis. It is characterized by the presence of this tissue around the walls of the intestine and can affect, at least, the muscular layer.

According to the experts consulted, approximately 10% of women with endometriosis will have their bowel functions affected by this condition.

Causes of intestinal endometriosis

Image: iStock

As much as endometriosis is classified by the WHO (World Health Organization) as a public health issue, its exact cause is still not known.

According to Rodrigo Surjan, doctor of surgery at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) and surgeon at Hospital Nove de Julho (SP), this lack of knowledge extends to intestinal endometriosis.

Among the theories for the emergence of endometriosis are retrograde menstruation (which is when menstrual blood flows towards the tubes), the transformation of embryonic cells during puberty, immunological factors, genetic predisposition and many others.

“There is also a strong relationship between mental health and endometriosis, but not as a causal factor”, explains the surgeon, since studies show the existence of psychological and social impacts for women with the disease.

In the case of intestinal endometriosis, one of the possible causes is attributed to the wrong path that blood with endometrial cells can take, that is: instead of being eliminated through the cervix when the woman menstruates, it is expelled in the opposite direction and reaches the walls of the intestine.

There is also an association with surgeries already performed in the uterus, as if, during the procedure, endometrial cells spread into the abdominal cavity and affected this region.

According to Caroline Oliveira, specialist in coloproctology at HC-UFG (Hospital das Clínicas, Federal University of Goiás) and proctologist at Hospital Adventista de Manaus (AM), intestinal endometriosis requires a multidisciplinary approach to be investigated. In this case, gynecology works with a focus on female reproductive organs and proctology deals with intestinal disease.

main symptoms

Image: iStock

Many women associate changes in their bowel habits during their period, with or without bowel bleeding, with endometriosis in the bowel. However, this relationship may not be direct.

It is important to review the patient’s medical history and perform tests when looking for symptoms that may be a result of endometriosis, such as:

Difficulty evacuating

Pain during sexual intercourse

Constipation

persistent diarrhea

nausea and vomiting

Presence of blood in the stool

pain in the abdomen

Another indication that usually takes women to the doctor is infertility when they face problems getting pregnant. This happens because the fallopian tubes are obstructed by the intestinal endometriosis itself or its adhesions, and the pelvis becomes very inflamed, which makes it difficult for the embryo to stay in the uterus.

How to identify the disease

Image: iStock

Once symptoms are noticed, imaging tests are essential to confirm the diagnosis. Among them are magnetic resonance imaging of the pelvis and transvaginal ultrasound, both with bowel preparation to take place.

Alexandre Bertoncini, specialist in surgery of the digestive system and coloproctology at HC-FMUSP, says that, between the two procedures, ultrasound is more likely to identify intestinal endometriosis near the rectum.

On the other hand, resonance would be superior for the identification of endometriosis foci at the end of the small intestine, beginning of the large intestine and cecal appendix. However, it is not always necessary to resort to both tests, except in more severe cases of the disease.

Even laparoscopy can be used as a diagnostic modality by some surgeons, as well as endoanal ultrasound, colonoscopy and barium enema (contrast test performed on the colon that allows analyzing possible problems in its wall), which is used in specific situations. .

Dangers of improper treatment

Image: Thinkstock

According to Marcos Tcherniakovsky, gynecologist, obstetrician, specialist in gynecological videoendoscopy (hysteroscopy and laparoscopy) and communication director at SBE (Brazilian Society of Endometriosis), the average time from the onset of the first signs of endometriosis until it is diagnosed by a specialist is seven to eight years. In this way, the evolution of the disease and the symptoms may progressively worsen.

Tcherniakovsky explains that this is the case with intestinal endometriosis, in which the inflammatory reaction is increasingly compromised. This is not only in extension, in which the 1 cm lesion becomes 3 cm, but also in depth in the intestinal wall, which reaches the layers of the intestine and reaches where the feces pass. The situation can become serious and result in an obstruction in the organ, although rare.

In more serious cases, which affect the cecal appendix and small intestine, surgery is indicated. In endometriosis that is limited to the large intestine and rectum, a surgical procedure can be done to control pain. However, this is a decision that involves many aspects, such as age, intensity of symptoms, previous drug treatments and more.

As it is a disease that is not cancer, the removal of endometriosis foci in the intestine is as conservative as possible. For this, small scrapings, incisions or removal of the diseased portion are made, with the aim of preserving as much healthy tissue as possible. In addition, routine tests need to be performed to confirm that the disease has not returned.

Finally, another danger is the association of physical pain with psychological symptoms, which can worsen the condition. It is common for patients with endometriosis to present disorders such as anxiety and depression, so a meticulous and thorough diagnosis is essential in defining the complete treatment to be followed.