Paulo Sousa does not tune and responds to criticism from part of the fans I Bolavip Brasil

During the last match, at a certain point in the game, a part of the crowd that was in the stadium made a chorus calling the coach a donkey

Playing away from home, against Audax Rio, for the fifth round of the Campeonato Carioca, Flamengo won by 2 to 1. The goals of the match were scored by Gabigol and Tomás (against) and Hugo Sanches scored for the hosts. Now, Mengão is in fourth place in the state table with 10 points conquered.

During the match, at a certain moment of the game, a part of the crowd that was in the stadium made a chorus calling the coach a donkey. At the press conference, Paulo Sousa was asked about the situation. The Portuguese commander was sincere and responded to the criticism.

“The fans are very passionate, we know things have been happening for years with coaches and players. As we win, they idolize you, put you up there. And other times they criticize you. This is part of our day to day. And they are the ones who always end up being right because they are the ones who are in the stadium and want to see their stuff, but their passion makes them different today and tomorrow.”analyzed Paulo Sousa, according to the GE .

Paulo also commented on the match and the game model of his team. “I didn’t hide it from the start, either to the team or publicly. The team knows our model, what we want in our game, above all to have control and the ball. Create multiple opportunities, either in the central aisle or on the sides. In addition to the minutes we intend to give everyone, I also want to expose them in a positive way so that we can make certain decisions”.