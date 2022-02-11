Pet market ‘shoots’ and animals even have health insurance; meet | Entrepreneurship

The pet market continues to grow in the country. Currently, there are 83,400 businesses linked to the sector, against 18,000 in 2012, an increase of 363%, according to a survey by the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae).

In this scenario and with many Brazilians considering their pets as part of the family, a new segment has emerged: the pet health plan.

“Anyone who has a pet at home knows that emergencies can happen at any day and time. We don’t always find the trusted veterinarian on duty and the costs of emergency veterinary care can be very high and we almost never have a reserve for that”, says Otto Marques, CEO and managing partner of My Pet ClubCuritiba startup focused on animal health.

The company grew 650% in 2021 and plans to grow another 200% this year. Their focus is to offer services performed through reimbursement, without the need for the veterinary clinic to be accredited.

“Meu Pet Club is not a health plan in the model that everyone is used to. He is a health pet and that means that our product goes beyond veterinary health care, covering bathing, grooming, acupuncture, among others”, says Otto.

Another company in the sector, Porto.Petfrom the Petlove group, has more than 50,000 dogs and cats on its customer list and grew by 50% between 2020 and 2021. The health plan has a network of more than 600 partners in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Brasília, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte. In addition to veterinary care, it offers everything from vaccination and castration to surgeries, hospitalization and periodic treatment of flea and deworming agents.

“Pets have occupied an important space in families and their needs are increasingly relevant. Unlike human health, we do not have a SUS for pets, the few public hospitals we have in the sector exclusively serve the population with proven low income. Therefore, the importance of the plan”, says Fabiano Lima, CEO of Porto.Pet.

Market has a lot to be explored

In addition to the practical need in cases of emergencies with the health of pets, everything offered for pets has emotional and sentimental factors. It is not news, after all, that many people treat their animals as children.

“We are not providing service for a dog or a cat. We are providing service for a family member, for a child. More and more people think that way and these people invest in their pets”, says Otto.

Otto Marques, CEO and managing partner of Meu Pet Club, and his pet Boris — Photo: Disclosure

Despite the constant growth of companies in the pet sector, those who work in the area say that the health insurance niche is still a novelty.

“Only 1% of pet owners have any of these products. We are talking about a market that is still new and has a lot to be explored, it is a blue ocean. Therefore, doing a good job and with differentials is something that should earn us a good share of this market”, says Otto.

Fabiano agrees and says that the pet health sector has been growing in the last 4 years, with many companies coming to the market. But to stand out, you have to deliver a good experience – both for customers and for professionals in the veterinary market.

“Our investments are focused on technology and processes. The best product is not only the one that meets the tutor’s needs, but also the one that will demand the least effort from our partners. All parties need to be satisfied and working in synergy”, explains Fabian.

Fabiano Lima is CEO of Porto.Pet — Photo: Disclosure

At Meu Pet Club, plans start with monthly fees of R$ 24.90, with coverage that cover the animal’s daily life, such as consultations with veterinarians, and continue up to R$ 319.90, including pet hotel, acupuncture, physiotherapy, bath and groom. Usage limits vary depending on the plan chosen.