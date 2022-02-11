PIS is paying up to BRL 1,200; find out how much you are entitled to receive

The Social Integration Program (PIS) is intended for private sector workers who have worked at least 30 days during the year. In 2022, PIS is paying up to BRL 1,200.

All those who have received up to two minimum wages and have been enrolled in the program for at least five years have the benefit of the Federal Government.

It is worth remembering, however, that this year’s payment is for 2020. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to this important detail.

First, you need to know how many months of work were recorded in the portfolio during the period.

In this case, the minimum payment is R$101 and increases gradually — as the number of months also grows.

In summary, it is necessary to multiply the number of months worked by 101. The result will be the amount to which the worker is entitled.

This is because the base salary that will be used for payment in 2022, despite the reference year being 2020, is the minimum. That is, R$ 1,212.

The worker can also choose to access the official channels of Caixa Econômica Federal to find out and then be sure of the value.

There are several service channels, including the Carteira de Trabalho, Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem applications. Offline, it is possible to call 158, Alô Trabalho telephone

Check the payment schedule

Born in January: February 8

Born in February: February 10

Born in March: February 15

Born in April: February 17

Born in May: February 22

Born in June: February 24

Born in July: March 15

Born in August: March 17

Born in September: March 22

Born in October: March 24

Born in November: March 29

Born in December: March 31

