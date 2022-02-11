PIS quotas have R$ 23.5 billion for redemption; see eight sources of ‘forgotten’ money – Prisma

















The news that the Brazilians have around R$ 8 million forgotten in bank accounts left a lot of people with the hope of earning extra money, but it’s not just that money that may have been left behind and be missing in this period of high inflation and unemployment — it’s about values ​​that could be applied in investments that are yielding more with the significant increase in the Selic rate.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, until January of this year 10.6 million beneficiaries of PIS/Pasep quotas had R$ 23.5 billion available for withdrawal. As this money is owed to people who worked from 1971 to 1988, some of it is available to heirs of workers who were entitled to the ransom and died without doing so.

There are still other sources of funds that may be being ignored: inactive FGTS accounts, salary bonus, lottery prizes, Income Tax refunds and even accumulated miles are some of the income options that may be abandoned.



Check out how to redeem:











1) Salary allowance









According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the PIS/Pasep salary allowance, fiscal year 2020/2021, was not withdrawn by 320,423 workerswhich left R$ 208.5 million forgotten in the account.

are entitled to salary allowance workers from private companies registered in the PIS (Social Integration Program) for at least five years or workers from public companies registered in the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program), also for at least five years, who meet all following requirements:

• Have worked on a paid basis for a legal entity for at least 30 consecutive days or not, in the base year considered for calculating the allowance;

• Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages during the base year considered for the calculation of the allowance; and

• That the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais or E-social).

The amount of the allowance is up to one minimum wage, and the period to request the forgotten allowance is up to five years from the year in which the person was entitled to receive it.











2) PIS/Pasep quotas









PIS/Pasep quotas are amounts owed to those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988 and never redeemed the money deposited in that fund, which distributed the balance in the form of quotas proportional to time of service and salary.

According to Caixa, until January of this year, R$ 23.5 billion were available for withdrawal, corresponding to 10.6 million beneficiaries.

This amount was transferred to the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) accounts, but is still available for redemption. The consultation of the balance of these quotas can be done through the website and the official application of the FGTS, through Caixa’s internet banking or at the bank’s branches.



The amounts left in this fund must be withdrawn by June 1, 2025 or else they will be transferred to the Union’s cashier.

Withdrawals can be made by the citizen or also by the heirs of deceased account holders. For this, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, a death certificate and a declaration of dependents (in the case of a deceased holder).



See here for more information about PIS/Pasep quotas











3) Money forgotten in bank accounts









the new website valorareceber.bcb.gov.brcreated by the Central Bank to inform citizens if they have left money sitting in closed accounts, starts operating on Monday (14).

If the citizen finds that he has forgotten values, he can request the transfer of the money from March 7th. To request the ransom, you must have a gov.br account with enhanced security. See how to increase the security of your gov.br account with this step-by-step guide.











4) São Paulo Invoice









The program of the Government of the State of São Paulo works as follows: when making a purchase in an establishment, the consumer asks for his CPF to be informed on the invoice, and a part of the ICMS is returned in the form of credits that must be redeemed within up to one year. The amounts released and which are not used by consumers return to the State Treasury. The minimum transfer amount is BRL 0.99.

To transfer funds to a checking or savings account, simply use the official application (app) of Nota Fiscal Paulista on your tablet or smartphone, enter your CPF/CNPJ and password and request the desired option. Those who prefer can use the website: portal.fazenda.sp.gov.br/servicos/nfp. In both options, the amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days.

In the month of October it is also possible to allocate the credits for abatement of the IPVA. Check the details at https://portal.fazenda.sp.gov.br/Noticias/Paginas/Consumidores-j%C3%A1-podem-destinar-cr%C3%A9ditos-da-Nota-Fiscal-Paulista-para-abatimento-do- IPVA-2022.aspx.











5) Lottery prizes









The dream of those who play the lottery is to win the prize and take it home, but many people who manage to hit the tens end up forgetting to get the money. The problem is that the redemption period is only 90 days. After that, the amount goes to Fies (Student Financing Fund).

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, in 2021 gamblers forgot to withdraw BRL 586.8 million in prizes, including bets of all modalities in the country.



How to redeem the prizes before the deadline expires?

• Prizes worth up to R$1,332.78 (gross of R$1,903.98) can be redeemed at any accredited lottery unit or at Caixa branches.

• If the net premium exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original and winning bet receipt .

• Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000 are paid within a minimum period of D+2 (two business days) from their presentation at the Caixa Branch.











6) Mileage programs









Selling miles accumulated in different programs can be a source of income that many fail to take advantage of. To use this source, the card customer must register on the benefits website and thus accumulate points for each invoice paid. Then, he exchanges for products at partner stores and websites.

There are also companies that buy these miles and pay in cash.

Here’s how to use these programs:





























7) Withdrawal of FGTS











Anyone who works or worked with a formal contract may have a FGTS balance to be withdrawn. Anyone who is laid off and not working for three years with a formal contract, for example, will be able to withdraw all balances from inactive accounts.

In case of calamities like floods (like those that happened in Bahia and Minas Gerais recently), Caixa releases amounts of up to R$6,600, which are available to workers.



















People diagnosed with cancer, AIDS, terminal illness (yours or your dependents) also have their FGTS balance released.

Likewise, the withdrawal is released in full in the event of retirement. And if the holder dies, the heirs can also make the withdrawal.

To find out if there are amounts available for withdrawal, just access the FGTS application.











8) IR refund









THE lack of correction of the Income Tax table has made it increasingly difficult to receive restitution, but there are those who were entitled to it and did not receive it, leaving the money to the government. The refund amount is adjusted by the Selic rate, which is currently at 10.75% per year.

The Income Tax refund is made through the processing of the declaration. If the Income Tax refund is not correct, or if the person did not receive the amounts, it is necessary to consult the statement to understand what happened.

If that’s the case, submit a rectifying statement (new statement, which corrects the previous one).

If the refund is in the “Available for rescheduling” status, access the Banco do Brasil website or contact the BB Customer Service through telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

Use this service if the refund was deposited and you did not withdraw from the bank within a year, and the amounts returned to the IRS.

However, if you want to obtain a refund of tax that was paid unduly or in excess of what was due, after processing the return, request the refund through the web system or program, Request for Refund, Reimbursement or Reimbursement and Declaration of Compensation (PER/ DCOMP).



Those who had income tax withheld during the year but were not required to declare it can also file a late return to receive 100% of the tax back..



Sources: Agência Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Ministry of Labor and Social Security, MaxMilhas, Ministry of Economy, Federal Revenue

______________________________

Still have any doubts? Submit your questions to the column “What do I do, Sophia?” by email [email protected].