PlayStation reveals several surprise games on PS Blog

This Thursday (10) on the PlayStation Blog, Sony brought revelations of new indie games and updates on other works with less investment. In total, there were seven publications full of information from various independent developers.

In the package presented, fans will find VR experiences, platform games and even RPGs with multiplayer capability. These titles will have versions for PS VR, PS4 and PS5 and most of them will debut in 2022. Get to know them:

Moss: Book II

Polyarc showed more details of the setting of Moss: Book II, where various puzzles will be scattered. The developer promised to bring scenarios from the first game and even more collectibles to discover. In Quill’s controller, the game will bring a lot of immersion in PlayStation VR.

We designed a system called Boopadles that gives our virtual bodies a physical presence that impacts the virtual world around us. Similar to real life, grass and weeds move when you pass your hands, candle flames flicker when you walk through them, and the water moves when you touch it.

Moss: Book II does not yet have a release date.

animal well

A survival horror game, but without the scary aspects. Produced by Billy Basso, Animal Well will be able to reproduce great graphic effects on PlayStation 5. The gameplay full of puzzles and platform stages will be challenging and intense — and of course, with some scares.

It will take 10 to 15 hours of gameplay to complete the adventure without tips. The premiere is scheduled for late 2022, but Basso left a secondary window for early 2023.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game hasn’t even debuted yet and pizza-hungry fighters will get a weight boost. Master Splinter will be a playable character in the group’s next adventure. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge debuts in 2022 on PlayStation 4.

Post Void

Super Rare Originals has created an arcade-style FPS and is revealed to be preparing versions for PS4 and PS5 — with console releases scheduled for Fall 2022. Post Void is “hypnotic, challenging, and ridiculously fast.” From the trailer you can already get a sense of how frantic the gameplay will be:

Salt and Sacrifice

Made by just two developers at Devoured Studios, Salt and Sacrifice, scheduled for release on May 10, will feature multiplayer interactions. In the middle of sessions, players will be able to ask for help or raid members of the Inquisition in PvP. Check out:

Samurai Gunn 2

“You slice, shoot, lose or win”, this is the proposal of the recently announced Samurai Gunn 2. With offline and online modes, players will be able to have fun using characters from games such as Among Us and Spelunky.

The game does not yet have a release date, but will have a port for PS5.

Hello Neighbor 2

tinyBuildGames also took the opportunity to reveal the arrival of Hello Neighbor 2 on PS4 and PS5. In addition to making a trailer available, the developer said it was preparing a testing phase for April 7 – exclusive to those who pre-order it. Look:

Despite mentioning advance purchase, the game is not yet available on the PlayStation Store. As such, the release date should be revealed in the near future.

Watch Aloy smash everything in Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4

Sony has revealed yet another snippet of gameplay from Horizon Forbidden West. This time, the focus was on the fight between Aloy and a Tremodon. See how the game is running on PS4 by clicking here!