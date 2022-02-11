PM does not identify 8 killed in action; target, leader of the CV, remains at large

The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro reported today that they did not have the identification of the eight men killed this morning in Vila Cruzeiro, in Complexo da Penha, north of the capital. In the PM’s version, they were killed for reacting to the entry of the police into the favela and they all carried rifles.

The operation — which closed 17 schools, affecting more than 5,000 students — aimed to arrest Adriano Souza Freitas, known as Chico Bento — he is identified by the PM as a trafficker and leader of the CV (Comando Vermelho) who fled Jacarezinho after the implementation of the Integrated City program.

The Civil Police says that the occurrence for identification of the dead is still in progress and in charge of the Homicide Police Station.

Appointed as the leader of Jacarezinho, Chico Bento is suspected of being the head of drug trafficking in the community in May, when the Civil Police carried out the deadliest operation in RJ’s history — 28 people were killed.

On that occasion, the security forces’ justification was to prevent the enticement of minors by drug trafficking.

The Penha Complex is considered the headquarters of the Red Command. Police information indicates that the main leaders of the faction are located in the region, such as Wilton Carlos Rabello Quintanilha, aka Abelha, and Pedro Paulo Guedes, aka Urso.

Operation was reported to the MP, says PM

The PM reported that the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office) was notified of the operation, as per the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on restrictions on police officers during the covid-19 pandemic. “The operation was regularly reported to the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro”, confirmed the prosecutor, in a statement.

To locate Chico Bento, the BOPE (Special Operations Battalion) had the support of the PRF (Federal Highway Police). This morning, a man was arrested in the act and seven rifles, 14 grenades and a large amount of drugs were seized. The PM did not detail the number of personnel transferred to Vila Cruzeiro.

In an interview, Marcos Aguiar, spokesman for the PRF, said that Vila Cruzeiro has been used by CV as a strategic point for the theft of cargo in Rio.

“He [Chico Bento] he is known for leading a faction and his main objective, through the strengthening of trafficking, to foment the theft of cargo. Cargo theft strengthens criminals,” said Aguiar.

Tense vibe

Residents reported to UOL that the weather in the morning was war, with the presence of an aircraft from the GAM (Grupamento Aeromóvel da PM) and armored vehicles in the region.

It was a bombing, not a shooting. At this time [às 8h15], the situation is calmer, but I don’t have the courage to step out of the house. Just wait for classes to start that operations begin. That’s impressive.”

Resident of Vila Cruzeiro, who requested anonymity

Today it’s been a week since classes started in rj

And for a week, the police are carrying out police operations in the communities when children go to school.

Vila Cruzeiro

alligator

alliance village

And so on, because they don’t do it on the hills in the south zone near the school for the rich — Hi, I’m Dory. (@may_amorim1) February 11, 2022

“The alarm clock today was the helicopter. It’s just that those who live in the favela do not have the right to go to work, to go to school, to circulate, they have no right to anything. We run the risk of being shot at home and only find out that we died a long time later […] After the 8 died, it calmed down. In fact, we don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

Resident of Vila Cruzeiro, who requested anonymity

School day operation ‘if necessary’

Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, a spokesman for the PM, said that the operation on a school day “was necessary”. According to Blaz, the PM’s action is a response to the arms and traffickers’ actions.

“It’s a regrettable situation. The child had classes all week and on Friday he no longer has it. Unfortunately, it is a reality that is not imposed by the police. Dosimetry is given by the action of the criminals”, he said.

And he added: “Children suffer a lot because their education is interrupted, but these actions are often necessary.”