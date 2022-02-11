‘Preview’ of GDP from the Central Bank indicates that the Brazilian economy grew by 4.5% in 2021 | Economy

The Central Bank reported this Friday (11) that the institution’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a “preview” of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) result, indicates that the Brazilian economy recorded growth of 4.5 % in 2021.

The official GDP result, which is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country, will only be released on March 4 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

If the GDP confirms the IBC-BR, it will show a recovery of the Brazilian economy after the strong fall of 4.1% recorded in 2020 caused by the Covid pandemic. The fall in 2020 represented the biggest contraction since the beginning of the historical series of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in 1996.

The market, according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank with more than 100 financial institutions last week, estimates a 4.5% increase for the Brazilian economy in 2021.

The Ministry of Economy estimates a 5.1% expansion for the economy last year.

Despite the growth in 2021, the economy has been slowed down in recent months by rising inflation, which surpassed the 10% barrier last year for the first time since 2015, and by the rise in the basic interest rate, which reached 10.75 % per year in February — the highest level in four and a half years.

According to the IBC-Br, in December 2021, the economy expanded by 0.33%. The number was calculated after seasonal adjustment, a kind of “offset” to compare different periods.

In the last quarter of 2021, the indicator stagnated, closing at 0.01%, indicating that the Brazilian economy slowed down in the second half of last year.

Official figures from the IBGE prove the deceleration. In the third quarter, GDP came in negative and brought back the so-called technical recession, which is characterized by two consecutive quarters of retraction. In practice, this serves as a warning sign, an indication that something is not right.

Government MP can generate a loss of R$ 5.5 billion a year in GDP

At the end of last year, through the inflation report, the BC estimated a rise of 1% for GDP this year, with activity deceleration due to “negative surprises” in recently released data and the increase in the so-called “fiscal risk “, that is, uncertainties about public spending in an election year.

For the financial market, growth this year will be even lower. The expectation of bank analysts, in a survey carried out last week with more than 100 financial institutions, is for GDP growth of 0.30% in 2022.

In addition to the increase in the basic interest rate, and its impact on financial market rates, which had the highest increase in five years in 2021, the BC also cited the prospect that limitations in the availability of inputs in certain production chains last longer than previously expected.

The results of the IBC-Br are considered a “preview of GDP”. However, they did not always show proximity to the official Gross Domestic Product data.

The calculation of the two is slightly different – ​​the BC indicator incorporates estimates for agriculture, industry and the service sector, in addition to taxes, but does not consider the demand side (incorporated in the IBGE’s GDP calculation).

The IBC-Br is one of the tools used by the BC to define the country’s basic interest rate. With lower economic growth, for example, there would theoretically be less inflationary pressure.

Currently, the Selic rate is at 10.75% per year, the highest level in four and a half years, and the Central Bank indicated, in the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), that it should raise interest again, although to a lesser extent, in mid-March.