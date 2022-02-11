Putin and Macron justify ‘giant table’ with refusal of Covid test and DNA theft – 02/11/2022 – World

The long distance that separated Russian President Vladimir Putin from French Emmanuel Macron during a meeting on Monday (7) and generated satire on social networks was for a reason: Macron did not want to carry out a Russian RT-PCR test for the detection of the coronavirus for fear that his DNA was stolen and so he had to stay away from Putin.

The information was confirmed to the Reuters news agency by two members of the French president’s entourage. One of the sources said the team knew the decision would mean no handshake and having to use a long table, but that they could not accept Russian doctors having contact with Macron’s DNA.

The Kremlin confirmed that Macron was kept at arm’s length from Putin in diplomatic talks because he refused to carry out a Russian test. Spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said he understands the French position, but that the Russian leader needed to be protected from a possible coronavirus infection, so the two sat at opposite ends of a 5-meter-long table.

Another member of the entourage told Reuters that Macron performed a PCR test in France, before boarding to Russia, and an antigen test was also done by his own doctor upon arrival in the country. “The Russians told us that Putin needed to be kept in a tight bubble,” he reported.

Macron’s office said Russian protocol would not be acceptable or compatible with the president’s daily restrictions. Asked about the fear of theft of genetic information, he said only that Macron has doctors who define with him the acceptable or unacceptable rules regarding his health protocol.

The same table used in the meeting with the Frenchman has already been used by Putin in conversations with premiers and football players. Three days after the meeting with Macron, however, the Russian had a meeting with the president of Kazakhstan, Kassim-Jomart Tokayev. The protocol was quite different: they shook hands and sat close, separated only by a small coffee table.

Macron went to Russia as part of a diplomatic effort to ease tensions on the border with Ukraine, where Moscow is massing troops. After an hours-long conversation, Putin reaffirmed the demands that NATO, the Western military alliance, forget about Ukraine, and Macron, that the West does not accept such a demand.

He said, however, that “some of Putin’s ideas, which it’s probably too early to talk about, could quite possibly form the basis of our next joint steps.”

The Frenchman traveled to Moscow to collaborate with the negotiations, but also as part of a domestic effort, as presidential elections, scheduled for April, approach. The president has yet to officially launch his candidacy, but he is expected to seek re-election and leads the polls.

The departure of Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin’s closest interlocutor in the 16 years in which the two leaders coincided in power, from the command of Germany, also added to the equation. Macron seeks to assume the role of spokesman for Western European interests in important dialogues for the region, such as those with Moscow.