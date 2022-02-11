Putin’s gambit to drive Ukraine further away from NATO – DW – 02/10/2022

If Ukraine were a member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), all allies would be collectively obliged to defend it in the event of a Russian attack: this is what Article 5 of the NATO Treaty provides. The strategic situation would therefore be completely different from what it is now, when it is up to the alliance and each member state to decide whether to support Kiev and, if so, in what way.

Since Ukraine’s independence in 1991, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the leadership in Kiev has tried to bring the country closer to the Western alliance.

At the time, Ukraine was particularly strong militarily: along with Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, it was one of four former Soviet republics with nuclear weapons. However, it voluntarily abandoned them, while Russia remained a nuclear power.

In the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom pledged to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty. However, at the latest with the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, it became clear that security guarantees were worthless. Many Ukrainian politicians and military bitterly regretted having given up on nuclear weapons.

Fear of being dragged into a war

All the more urgent have been Kiev’s repeated attempts to seek NATO protection, notably by pro-Western President Viktor Yushchenko, since his inauguration in 2005.

NATO’s doors in Brussels weren’t exactly open to Yushchenko. Although cooperation has intensified considerably since the NATO-Ukraine Charter was signed in 1997, full membership was viewed very critically in the Belgian capital.

The counter-arguments have remained the same to this day: Ukraine’s accession would provoke Russia, a nuclear power and with veto power in the UN Security Council. And the obligation to provide assistance would mean that other NATO countries could easily be dragged into a war against the Russians.

Several countries of the former Warsaw Pact – the military alliance led by the Soviet Union – joined NATO in 1999 and 2004, including the Baltic States and former Soviet republics.

Beforehand, several US military, diplomats and security experts had described the membership offers in an open letter to then-President Bill Clinton as a “political error of historic proportions”. However, accessions took place, which the objection of a single NATO member would have prevented.

Bush wanted Ukraine in NATO

After all, it was US President George W. Bush who believed he should use Russia’s relative weakness to his advantage to expand NATO further east. Bush presented the proposal at a 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest.

“We must make it clear that NATO welcomes the aspirations of Ukraine and Georgia to become its members, and offers them a clear path to achieving that goal,” Bush said, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The Cold War is over.”

For his part, Putin was irritated. “We consider the arrival of a military bloc on our borders, whose membership obligations include Article 5, as a direct threat to the security of our country.”

In hindsight, what then-US Ambassador to Moscow and current CIA Director William Burns wrote in a warning to the Bush administration is surprising: NATO membership “paves fertile ground for Russian intervention in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.” About six years later, that’s exactly what happened.

Merkel says no to Kiev membership

But it was others who prevented accession, notably the then Federal Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, and the former President of France, Nicolas Sarkozy. They were also concerned not to irritate Russia unnecessarily and thus risk destabilizing Eastern Europe.

Merkel also stressed that membership was a contentious issue among the Ukrainian population – and that has not changed to this day. In a December 2021 poll, only 54% of the population were in favor of joining NATO. At the time, Merkel said it was too early for accession, but “it is indisputable that both countries [Ucrânia e Geórgia] have a prospect of membership.” The door thus remained open.

Candidate for accession to the Constitution

Since then, in Ukraine itself there have been ups and downs on the issue of accession. After taking office in 2010, President Viktor Yanukovych declared that Ukraine wanted to be a non-aligned country and saw itself as “a bridge between Russia and the EU”. He clearly rejected NATO membership.

During the Crimean crisis in 2014, President Petro Poroshenko, who took office that year, pushed for NATO membership if the population approved it in a referendum. The then Foreign Minister and current President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, responded: “One must be careful not to throw oil on the fire with certain decisions.”

In June 2017, the Kiev Parliament set NATO membership as a foreign policy objective for Ukraine, and in February 2019, the goal of joining NATO and the EU was even enshrined in the Constitution.

In 2018, NATO officially granted Ukraine candidate country status. A statement read: “NATO’s door is open to any European country capable of fulfilling the commitment and obligations of membership and contributing to security in the Euro-Atlantic area.”

Experts: Officials must think about the post-Putin future Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/AP/Sputnik/picture alliance

Putin’s Advantage

However, precisely this last point in particular can be interpreted as meaning that the existing conflict with Russia does not contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area.

In any case, Ukraine is not an inch closer to accession – not in spite of, but precisely because of, the threat of a Russian invasion. There is a basic consensus within NATO not to accept a new member who finds himself in a conflict situation.

That, in turn, gives President Putin an advantage: by fueling the conflict, he can keep Ukraine out of the Atlantic Alliance. He recently warned once again of the danger of a war between Russia and NATO if Ukraine, as a member of the alliance, tries to retake Crimea. “There will be no winners,” Putin said.

In mid-January, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg repeated on German public television station ZDF the alliance’s official position that each country is free to choose its alliances. “We are not willing to compromise the fundamental principles of European security. And it is at least the right of each country to define its own path.”

Like his predecessor Merkel, who always spoke of keeping an open door, German head of government Olaf Scholz agrees with this position. But that only applies to the distant future: not so long ago, Scholz said that Ukraine’s NATO membership is not currently on the agenda.

And after Putin?

Does this mean that the dream has finally come to an end? German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, future head of the Munich Security Conference, said in an interview with the Reuters news agency that it would not be “politically and morally” justifiable to deprive Ukraine of any prospect of joining the Atlantic Alliance.

And one must also think of the time after the strong man in the Kremlin. “Perhaps a successor of Putin will soon say: ‘I am also interested in competing with China and leaning more towards Europe, towards international democracy and the rule of law’.”

In such a situation, Ukraine could become a member of NATO. And Heusgen goes even further: “If Russia wants it, so does Russia.”