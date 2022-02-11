Resident Evil 4 Remake will have several changes from the original [rumor]

After the release of the acclaimed Resident Evil 2 Remake it’s from RE3 Remake (which was not as well received as the previous one), players have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the remake of resident Evil 4. While it is almost obvious that the title will receive an updated version, the new game has yet to be confirmed by Capcom.

But, you know, information flows anyway. From the backstage to the media, news about the new RE4 have been around for a long time, and this time Fanbyte has compiled everything they’ve discovered about the game. For starters, according to the portal: yes, a remake of resident Evil 4 is in production.

The site says that its sources have confirmed the information that the reimagining of Leon Kennedy’s adventure through Europe came from the hands of the studio M-Two, responsible for the remake of resident evil 3, starting to be produced internally by Capcom itself. The reason would be the poor reception of the new version of the game starring Jill and Carlos. Furthermore, Shinji Mikamithe creator of the series, would have been invited to participate in the production of the remake but ended up having to refuse, choosing to focus on his own studio, Tango Gameworks.

According to Fanbyte’s sources, the remake of RE4 will bring some changes from the original. Starting with the 24-hour cycle in which the game takes place: while in the 2005 game the plot started in the morning, this time Leon will reach the village during the night. The idea is to make the more tense and gloomy atmosphereapproaching the one seen in the title demo at the time of the Nintendo GameCube.

In addition, other characters should gain more prominence in the remake, having more importance for the plot. The site’s sources do not specify any names in particular, but also mention that Ada Wong’s side adventure, first seen in the original in Assignment: Ada and in later re-releases in Separate Ways, should receive more attention from the devs. The intention would be to cast the parallel plot as a expansionalthough it is unclear whether it would be part of the base game or a DLC.

The outlet also claims that Albert Wesker images leaked last year are not part of the new RE4. The material would be used in a new project, now cancelled.

Finally, according to Fanbyte, the Theannunciation of resident Evil 4 remake should still happen in beginning of 2022. However, this window may end up changing for several reasons, including adjustments to the release schedule due to the pandemic.