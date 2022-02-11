Resumption of the economy: see which activities have already returned to pre-pandemic levels and which have not yet | Economy

After the fall recorded in 2020, the Brazilian economy resumed growth in 2020 (although official data will only be known in early March). The recovery, however, was uneven and incomplete, with only part of the sectors returning to pre-pandemic levels – that of February 2020, when the first restriction measures were launched in the country to contain the advance of Covid-19.

The conjunctural indicators released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that the service sector was the highlight of recovery in 2021, benefited by the economic reopening and advancement of vaccination. The volume of services provided in the country increased 10.9% in 2021 and ended the year 6.6% above the pre-Covid level.

Industry and commerce also recorded growth last year, but ended the year with a level of activity below the level of February 2020, with only part of the segments zeroing or exceeding losses.

At the end of December, the industry was still 0.9% below the pre-pandemic level, while retail was 2.3% below the level of February 2020, showing the loss of breath of the economy, especially in the 2nd semester.

The tourism sector, on the other hand, was unable to reverse the losses of 2020 and closed the year 11.4% below the behavior of before Covid.

Among the activities that grew the most, those that benefited from changes in consumer habits and the greater demand for new types of services due to social isolation and the advance of hybrid work, such as those associated with technology services, stand out. of information, applications and digital content, e-commerce, logistics and delivery.

On the side of the “losers”, who have not yet managed to regain the level of revenue from before the pandemic, are activities of a more face-to-face nature, which depend on the greater movement of people, and segments of the industry affected by the disarticulation of production chains during the pandemic. and lack of supplies.

Even though it was the last sector to react to the impacts caused by the pandemic, service activities showed a greater recovery capacity than that observed in industry and commerce in 2021.

See below the pace of recovery of each of the segments of industry, commerce and services surveyed by the IBGE:

Of the 5 major service sector activities monitored by the IBGE, two had not yet managed to return to pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2021. See in the graphic below:

The main recovery highlight is the information technology, cargo transport, warehousing, transport logistics and auxiliary financial services segment.. The segments most affected by the pandemic are services provided to families, mainly restaurants and hotels.

In other words, the performance of the service sector in 2022 essentially depends on the dynamics of the pandemic and the recovery of services aimed at families, of a more face-to-face nature.

“The spread of the Covid-19 variant omicron should imply a slowdown in the growth rate of services more linked to household demand in early 2022, but the contribution to general economic activity should remain positive”, evaluated Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP.

The recovery of services is good news as it is the sector with the greatest weight in GDP, whose activities are very labor intensive. “It’s just not more positive because precisely its most employer segments still have a long journey to make up for previous losses”, noted the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi).

In commerce, only 3 of the 10 segments monitored by the IBGE reached a sales level above the pre-pandemic level by the end of 2021. See in the graphic below:

Despite the jump in sales of pharmaceutical products and construction material, household consumption was limited in 2021 by the soaring inflation and the fall in workers’ income, which led retail to register a decline in December and in the 4th quarter.

In the manufacturing sector, only 9 of the 26 activities had surpassed the pre-pandemic level at the end of 2021. See the chart below:

Even with an annual growth of 20.3%, the automotive sector, for example, was unable to eliminate the losses of 2020 and ended the year still 3.4% below the pre-pandemic level.

The industry continued to be affected by the disorder of supply chains and the context of uncertainty and high production costs. “There was a shortage of supplies at industrial plants, characterized by a lack of inputs and parts for the generation of the final good”, explained André Macedo, manager of the IBGE’s monthly sectorial survey.

Domestic demand, in turn, has been weak amid the worsening prospects for the economy. “The biggest obstacles appeared in consumer goods, expressing the weight of high unemployment and the erosion of the population’s purchasing power by the inflationary acceleration for the recovery of the industry”, highlighted the IEDI in its monthly letter, adding that the industry in 2021 did not grow enough to compensate for the losses of 2020.

The official GDP result (Gross Domestic Product) will be released by the IBGE on March 4th. Analysts expect growth of around 4.5%, after a 3.9% drop in 2020.