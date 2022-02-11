Rival in the World Cup final, Jorginho reveals that he was rejected by the Palmeiras base: “Serves as a motivation” | international football

At the press conference this Friday, the eve of the big decision of the 2021 Club World Cup, midfielder Jorginho, now at Chelsea, revealed that he had been rejected in a test for the youth categories of Palmeiras when he was 12 years old, when asked about what childhood memories he had of the São Paulo team.

— And how is football, right… Today we are here playing a World Cup final. It’s ironic, and football is beautiful for that. Everything happens for a reason and that was better. I always look for something to give me motivation and energy to fight, and that’s one more reason – said the player, born in Imbituba, Santa Catarina.

Of course Chelsea can win the title. We just need to be focused, be humble and be prepared to work everything. Of course it won’t be easy against this tough opponent.” — Jorginho, Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea and Palmeiras face each other at 1:30 pm next Saturday, in Abu Dhabi. Follow the match in Real Time on ge.

In addition to Jorginho, who also gave a press conference this Friday was assistant coach Zsolt Low, who commanded Chelsea in the win over Al Hilal. His superior, Thomas Tuchel, has not yet arrived in Abu Dhabi, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

“We’re still 30 hours away from the final. We still hope he will come and join the group as soon as possible. He is following the rules and being tested, over and over again. Thomas absolutely believes he can be here, and the team and commission want him to make it to the finals. If he can’t, we’ll be ready,” said Low.

The main internal discussion at Chelsea is about who will be the goalkeeper in the decision against Palmeiras. Spaniard Kepa did very well in the semi-final and in previous games, while starter Edouard Mendy was with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations.

— We are very happy with the two goalkeepers. It’s a good and comfortable situation to have two players at that level. Let’s make the decision tonight or tomorrow. We want to talk to Tuchel about it, with the goalkeeper coach. The decision will come out hours before the game,” Low said.

