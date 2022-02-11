River champion? After gaffe, Abel Ferreira invites Guardiola to dinner and get to know Palmeiras | palm trees

Abel replied with good humor. And he invited Guardiola to meet Palmeiras and have dinner with him.

– Europeans know South America very well, so much so that they buy in large quantities. I know what you’re talking about, Guardiola. I admire Guardiola a lot, I think he doesn’t have time, because he’s very focused on winning the Champions League, because he’s one of the best teams today. I invite you to see the game and meet Palmeiras. He has a player who bought from Palmeiras (Gabriel Jesus), and I can tell him to pay attention, that we have more and of great quality – said Abel.

– As I know he likes to meet new people and I do too, if one day he can have lunch or dinner with me, it will be a pleasure to exchange a ball and see if I learned something – he added.

Abel also cited Guardiola when reinforcing that he considers Chelsea the favorite in the final.

– We are saying, Guardiola just yesterday or two days ago said that Chelsea were one of the best teams in the world, because they won the Champions League. It is the second in the championship where it competes against Manchester City to fly – opined the Portuguese.

Palmeiras and Chelsea decide the Club World Cup this Saturday at 1:30 pm at the Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Palmeiras should go to the field with the same lineup of the 2-0 victory over Al Ahly in the semifinal: Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony.

