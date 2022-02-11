Rumor: Some Resident Evil 4 Remake Details Leaked

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

FanByte has posted an article written by Imran Khan, former editor of Game Informer, bringing more details of the yet-to-be-announced remake of resident Evil 4.

As we know from previous news, the title was originally being developed by M-Two, a studio of ex-Capcom and mostly ex-PlatinumGames developers who were also working on Resident Evil 3 Remake. Capcom apparently hoped, in green-lighting the project, that they could entice Shinji Mikami, the game’s original director now at Tango Gameworks, to work on the title alongside old friend Tatsuya Minami; this was actually part of the reasoning behind the “M-Two” name itself. Mikami would have been intrigued by the offer, but felt that Tango would fall apart without him and ended up declining. After a mixed response to Resident Evil 3 RemakeCapcom changed the project internally and put project leaders in Resident Evil 2 Remake in the remake of RE4. M-Two switched to a support studio for the title, though their original work is still being used.

While the original title began with rookie cop turned secret service agent Leon S. Kennedy arriving in a European village during the day and slowly making his way through the bad guys over the course of 24 hours, the remake tweaks that timeline. In Resident Evil 4 Remake, the famous village intro scene takes place at night. As well as much of the rest of the game.

The reason for this time change is not arbitrary. Capcom wants to tweak the remake’s tone to something scarier, taking direct inspiration from the discarded demos of resident Evil 4. These videos showed Leon wandering around a lonely castle, being possessed by black smoke and fighting living dolls, as well as other ghostly manifestations. Some of these things made their way into the original game in other ways. Most, however, were scrapped and it looks like they will now be used in the remake.

Some story changes, such as giving secondary characters bigger roles and more screen time, are also planned. Capcom plans to detail other aspects of the game as well. One focus is Assignment: Ada, which was a short campaign starring Ada Wong. The GameCube version of this mini-campaign didn’t feature much in the way of story, but it did allow players to traverse the game’s areas as Ada while collecting samples from Las Plagas for arch-villain Albert Wesker. For PlayStation 2 and all subsequent versions (except Resident Evil 4 VR), a campaign titled Separate Ways was added. This had a lot more plot and showed what Ada was really doing throughout the game.

For Resident Evil 4 Remake, M-Two is specifically looking to expand on Assignment: Ada and Separate Ways, combining each into one package: a more fluid, polished companion piece. Whether this content would be DLC or the base game remains to be seen, but most said it appeared to be a pretty consistent expansion to the source material.

Finally, previous leaks hinted at a possible Wesker skin for Resident Evil 4 Remake – but they are fake, according to the website. Were from another project resident Evilnow apparently cancelled.

According to FanByte, Capcom expects to announce Resident Evil 4 Remake at the beginning of 2022.