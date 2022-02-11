Russia Could Invade Ukraine Anytime, Says US Secretary

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that Russia continues to send troops to its border with Ukraine and warned that the invasion could start “at any time”, including during the Winter Olympics in China.

“The invasion can happen at any time and, let’s be clear, it can even happen during the Olympic Games,” he said, referring to hypotheses about Russia’s desire to wait for this important sporting event to end so as not to overshadow its ally, the China.

According to Reuters, Blinken said the US was continuing to withdraw staff from its embassy in Ukraine and urged US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden had already asked Americans to leave Ukraine.

Simply put, we continue to see very worrying signs of Russian escalation, including new forces coming to the border. [com a Ucrânia]. (…) We will continue this process [de pedir a saída de membros da embaixada norte-americana na Ucrânia] and we also made it very clear that any US citizen remaining in Ukraine must leave now.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The secretary also pondered, during a press conference in the Australian city of Melbourne, that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen “at any moment”.

“As we’ve said before, we’re in a window where an invasion can start at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics.”

Partnership between Russia and China

Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders, denies Western accusations that it may be planning to invade its former Soviet neighbour. The Winter Olympics are being held in Beijing until February 20th.

On the opening day of the Winter Olympics last week, China and Russia declared a “no-limits” partnership, supporting each other in the impasses in Ukraine and Taiwan with a pledge to collaborate more against the West.

Beijing backed Russia’s demand that Ukraine not be admitted to the Western military alliance. NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), while Moscow opposes any form of independence from Taiwan.

Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine threatens the rules-based international order, Blinken said, adding that if such an action is not punished, it could have Indo-Pacific consequences — an apparent hint at the threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

If we allow these principles to be challenged with impunity, even if it’s half a world away, that too will have an impact here. Others are watching. Others are looking at all of us to see how we respond.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

The United States and its allies have warned Russia of tough sanctions if it carries out an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow says the crisis is being driven by actions by NATO and the US and is demanding security guarantees from the West, including a NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine.

Biden urges US citizens to leave Ukraine

President Joe Biden has warned that US citizens should leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to growing tensions with Russia.

“US citizens should leave now. It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the biggest armies in the world. It’s a different situation and things can go crazy fast,” he said yesterday in an interview with NBC News.

Biden, however, ruled out sending troops to remove the Americans from Ukraine. “It’s a world war when the US and Russia start shooting at each other,” he said.

The US president also said that he had spoken with Vladimir Putin, Russia’s leader, and that “if he is foolish enough to invade, he is smart enough not to actually do anything against the citizens of the United States”.

Russia continues to send troops to borders with Ukraine

The United States said the day before yesterday that Russia was continuing to send troops to Ukraine’s border regions amid efforts by the international community to ease tension between the two countries. The statement was made at a press conference by US Armed Forces Spokesperson John Kirby.

“We continue to see, even in the last 24 hours, additional capabilities coming from elsewhere in Russia to the border with Ukraine and Belarus,” Kirby said.

Despite Russia denying that it has war as its objective, the Russian and Belarusian armies today began a 10-day exercise in Belarus. The Russia-Belarus exercises “take place with the aim of preparing the country to deter and repel external aggression as part of a defensive operation,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the concentration of Russian soldiers on his country’s borders “psychological pressure”. “We consider that the accumulation of soldiers near our borders is a means of psychological pressure on the part of our neighbors,” Zelensky said in a statement released by the presidency.

*With AFP and Reuters

Embed w/ autoplay: