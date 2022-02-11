Russia Could Invade Ukraine ‘At Any Time’ Says US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Russia was continuing to send troops to its border with Ukraine and warned that the invasion could begin “at any time”, including during the Winter Olympics that happen in China.

“The invasion can happen at any time and, let’s be clear, it can even happen during the Olympic Games,” he said, referring to hypotheses about Russia’s desire to wait for this important sporting event to end so as not to overshadow its ally, the China.





“To put it simply: we continue to see worrying signs of a Russian escalation,” added Blinken after a meeting with its Quad partners (Australia, India, Japan and the United States) in Melbourne.

According to the official, the United States “clearly prefers to resolve differences through diplomatic channels” with Russia.





“We made every possible effort to talk to Russia,” he said. “But at the same time, we were also very clear about strengthening deterrence and defense and made Russia understand that if it chooses the path of aggression, it will have to face greater consequences.”

Blinken made the remarks after US President Joe Biden asked its citizens in Ukraine to leave the countrya message that suggests an invasion may be imminent.



