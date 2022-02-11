Russia Could Invade Ukraine “At Any Time”







Projectile firing in military exercise of Ukrainian forces Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

THE Russia is massing even more troops near the Ukraineis Invasion can occur at any time, perhaps before the end of the Beijing Winter Games. The alert was made this Friday, 11, by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Commercial satellite images published by a private US company show further deployments of Russian military personnel to various locations near Ukraine.

“We are in a window where an invasion can start at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics,” Blinken told a news conference during a visit to Australia. The Beijing Games end on February 20.

“Put simply, we continue to see very troublesome signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” Blinken said.

Russia has already assembled more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week launched joint military exercises in neighboring Belarus and naval exercises in the Black Sea.

Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has urged US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country. “American citizens must leave Ukraine now,” Biden said on Thursday in an interview with the US broadcaster. NBC.

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the biggest armies in the world,” he said, referring to the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. “This is a very different situation, and things can quickly go crazy,'” he said.

Biden ruled out sending troops to Ukraine, even to rescue Americans, when answering a question about whether a scenario could arise that would prompt him to take such a step. “It’s a world war when Americans and Russians start shooting at each other,” he explained.

Biden’s remarks represent a new escalation after weeks of diplomacy between Washington, Moscow, Kiev and several European capitals.

In January, the US government recommended that its citizens leave Ukraine independently because of the “unpredictable” situation on the ground. At the time, he also ordered the departure of relatives of American diplomats in the Ukrainian capital and warned its citizens against traveling to Russia.

The White House has approved a Pentagon plan for its soldiers in Poland to build temporary shelters and prepare in case they need to help Americans fleeing Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack on the country. But the plan does not provide for the deployment of troops to withdraw Americans, as happened in Afghanistan.

According to US State Department data, there were 6,500 US citizens in Ukraine as of last October.

Amid rising tensions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that the crisis in Ukraine has become “the most dangerous moment” for Europe in decades.

Military tension grows

The concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian borders includes troops sent to Belarus for massive joint exercises that include live ammunition firing. The maneuvers began this Thursday and go until February 20.

The Ukrainian capital is located about 75 kilometers south of the Belarus border.

Continuing its military buildup near Ukraine, Russia transferred six amphibious assault ships to the Black Sea, increasing its ability to land marines on the coast.

Moscow announced comprehensive exercises in the Black and Azove seas in the coming days, closing large areas to commercial shipping and sparking intense protests from Ukraine on Thursday.

NATO has stepped up military deployments to bolster its flank in the east, with the US sending troops to Poland and Romania.

The US Navy said on Thursday it had sent four US destroyers to European waters. The Navy did not link the deployment directly to the Ukraine crisis, but said the ships provide “additional flexibility” to the commander of the US Sixth Fleet, whose area of ​​responsibility includes the Mediterranean and which will operate in support of NATO allies.