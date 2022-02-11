São Paulo begins to apply 4th dose of vaccine against covid in April

The state of São Paulo plans to start the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 on April 4, said today the executive coordinator of the state’s Coronavirus Contingency Center, João Gabbardo. The strategy was defined after a meeting of the State Immunization Program held yesterday.

“On April 4th, São Paulo starts vaccinating people over 60 years old. This will be the first group to be vaccinated with the fourth dose”, said Gabbardo, in an interview with CNN Brasil. The age group is the only one expected to receive the fourth dose of immunization so far, which can be applied four months after the 3rd, informed Gabbardo.

“At the moment, we don’t have any other groups to make predictions yet. [de receber a 4ª dose]. We decided to start at age 60. There is also another condition which is having taken the third dose more than 4 months ago,” he explained.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said on Wednesday (9) that the state will apply the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 to the entire population, “regardless of the recommendation of the Ministry of Health”, but had not given a deadline for the application.

The announcement opened a new crisis between state and federal management. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, criticized Doria’s speech and asked about the feasibility of the action. São Paulo’s health secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, countered the criticism and asked for “respect” for the decision.

According to João Gabbardo, the priority remains to immunize those from São Paulo who have the second dose late, in addition to those who have not yet sought the third dose — a number that reaches 10 million in the state.

Parallel to this, he explained that the application of the fourth dose will primarily focus on the elderly, as this is the profile of patients who are currently hospitalized for complications from covid-19.

“We found a predominance of people over 60 years old in hospitals again. So, this group, which already has a longer vaccination time, will have priority in this vaccination from April 4th”, he said.

The remainder of February and a good part of March will be used to try to “rescue” the population that is late with the vaccination schedule, as well as to complete the vaccination of children, said the executive coordinator.

“We are already going to start the second dose for the children. Those who took it at the beginning of the program are almost ready to take the second dose”, pointed out Gabbardo.