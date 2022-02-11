see 5 signs that indicate you had the disease and don’t know

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, surely, at some point, you wondered if you ever had the disease. Some signs may indicate that you had Covid and don’t know, such as loss of smell, living with someone who tested positive, hair loss, sore throat and feeling like the flu and cold.

“Anyone who had flu syndrome between April 2020 and now, and was not tested, may have had Covid-19,” said the vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Alexandre Naime Barbosa.

According to the infectologist, even those who caught Covid-19 are not free from having serious symptoms if they are infected again and have not taken the vaccine.

“The most characteristic symptoms can be an indication, but there is no way to know without the exam”, says the president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBim), Renato Kfouri.

self tests

Covid-19 self-tests are being evaluated by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health (INCQS) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for sale in pharmacies.

The self-test can be done at home by collecting organic material at the bottom of the nose. The kit contains a nasal swab (a kind of cotton swab to be inserted into the nose) and an extraction tube with the liquid used for testing. The result comes out in 15 minutes.

