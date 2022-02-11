see 6 sources of income where you can have ‘forgotten money’

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil





The news that Brazilians have about R$ 8 million forgotten in bank accounts left many people hoping to receive some extra money, but it is not just this money that may have been left behind and that may be missing in this period of high inflation and unemployment — or not being invested in investments that are yielding more with the expressive increase in the Selic rate.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, only in the PIS/Pasep quotas, until January this year, 10.6 million beneficiaries had R$ 23.5 billion available for withdrawal.

As this money is owed to people who worked from 1971 to 1988, some of the money is available to heirs of workers who were entitled to ransom and died without ransom.

In addition to these, there are other sources of funds that may be being ignored: inactive FGTS accounts, salary bonus, income tax refunds and even lottery prizes are some of the income options that may be abandoned.

Check out how to redeem:

1) Salary allowance

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, fiscal year 2020/2021, was not withdrawn by 320,423 workers, which left R$ 208.5 million forgotten in the account.

Employees of private companies registered in the Social Integration Program (PIS) for at least five years or workers of public companies registered in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP), also for at least five years, are entitled to the salary bonus. that meet all of the following requirements:

• Have worked on a paid basis for a legal entity for at least 30 consecutive days or not, in the base year considered for calculating the allowance;

• Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages during the base year considered for the calculation of the allowance; and

• That the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais or E-social).

The amount of the allowance is up to one minimum wage and the period to request the forgotten allowance is up to five years from the year in which it was entitled to receive it.

2) PIS/Pasep quotas

The PIS/Pasep quotas are amounts owed to those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988 and never redeemed the amounts deposited in this fund that distributed the balance in the form of quotas proportional to the length of service and salary.

According to Caixa, until January of this year, R$ 23.5 billion were available for withdrawal, corresponding to 10.6 million beneficiaries.

These amounts were transferred to the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) accounts, but are still available for redemption. The consultation of the balance of these quotas can be done through the website and the official application of the FGTS, Caixa’s internet banking or bank branches.

The amounts left in this fund must be withdrawn by June 1, 2025 or else they will be transferred to the Union’s cashier.

Withdrawals can be made by the citizen or also by the heirs of deceased account holders. For this, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, a death certificate and a declaration of dependents (in the case of a deceased holder).

See here for more information about PIS/Pasep quotas

3) Money forgotten in bank accounts

the new website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br created by the Central Bank to inform citizens if they have left money sitting in closed accounts, starts operating next Monday (14).

If the citizen finds that he has forgotten values, he can request the transfer of the money from March 7th. To request the redemption of the money, you must have an account gov.br with enhanced security. See how to increase the security of your gov.br account with this step-by-step guide.

4) Lottery prizes

The dream of those who bet on the lottery is to win the prize and take it, but many people who manage to hit the tens end up forgetting to seek the prize. The problem is that the redemption period is only 90 days. After that, the money goes to Fies (Student Financing Fund).

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, in 2021, gamblers forgot to withdraw BRL 586.8 million in prizes last year, including bets of all modalities in the country.

It is worth mentioning that many games pay symbolic values ​​for bets that match fewer numbers. Lotofácil, for example, has fixed prizes of R$5 to R$25 for those who match 11 to 13 numbers, respectively.

How to redeem the prizes before the deadline expires?

– Prizes worth up to BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98) can be redeemed at any accredited lottery unit or at Caixa branches.

– If the net prize exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt .

– Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000.00 are paid within a minimum period of D+2 from the date of presentation at the Caixa Branch.

5) Withdrawal of FGTS

Anyone who works or worked with a formal contract may have a FGTS balance to be withdrawn. Anyone who is laid off and not working for three years with a formal contract, for example, can withdraw all balances from inactive accounts.

In case of calamities such as floods (such as those that happened in Bahia and Minas recently), Caixa releases amounts of up to R$ 6,600 that are available to workers.

People diagnosed with cancer, AIDS, terminal illness (yours or your dependents) also have their FGTS balance released.

The withdrawal is also released in full in case of retirement. And in case of death of the holder, the heirs can also make the withdrawal.

To find out if there are amounts available for withdrawal, just access the FGTS application.

6) IR refund

The lack of correction of the Income Tax table has made it increasingly difficult to receive a refund, but there are those who have had a refund and did not receive it, leaving the money to the government. The refund money is adjusted by the Selic rate, which currently stands at 10.75% per year.

The Income Tax refund is made by processing the declaration. If the income tax refund is not correct, or you have not received the amounts, you must consult the statement to understand what happened.

If applicable, submit a rectifying declaration (new declaration, which corrects the previous one).

If the refund is in the “Available for rescheduling” status, access the Banco do Brasil website or contact the BB Customer Service through telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired.

Use this service if the refund was deposited, but you did not withdraw from the bank within 1 year and the amounts returned to the IRS.

However, if you want to obtain a refund of tax that was unduly paid or in excess of what was due, after processing the return, request the refund through the web system, or program, Request for Refund, Reimbursement or Reimbursement and Declaration of Compensation (PER/ DCOMP).

Those who had income tax withheld during the year but were not required to declare it can also file late to receive 100% of the tax back.

Source: Portal R7