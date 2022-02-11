Sergeant called Battalion before killing his wife and two children

posted on 02/11/2022 10:21



Police found the dead family inside the house – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

“I was very nervous, saying I was going to kill everyone”, describes the police report on the crime committed by Nilson Cosme Batista dos Santos, this Thursday (2/10), around 6pm. The military sergeant called the Battalion and confessed that he was going to kill the family. Over the phone, the radio operator could hear the shots. Immediately, a team went to the Sergeant’s house, in Planaltina.

In front of the residence, the military called Nilson or a family member, but no one answered. Soon after, they noticed smoke signals and broke down the gate. The team called the Fire Department and entered the backyard and garage of the house, calling the residents. The interior of the house, according to the police report, appeared to be on fire and was full of smoke. Doors and windows were locked.

The officers broke down one of the doors and found one of the victims on the floor in one of the rooms. Two soldiers tried to pull him out of the flames but, due to the amount of smoke, they couldn’t. Inside the house, there was an empty gallon, which was supposed to have fuel. Soon after, the Fire Department team arrived at the scene and began work against the fire and removal of the victims. To clarify the dynamics of what happened, an expert examination was urgently requested.

After taking the life of his wife, Maria de Lourdes Furtado, and their two sons Isaac Furtado dos Santos, 21, and Lucas Furtados dos Santos, 16, Nilson killed himself.

interrupted dreams

Isaac Furtado dos Santos, 21, the eldest son of Nilson and Lourdes, recently passed the entrance exam at the University of Brasília (UnB) for the chemical engineering course. However, the young man’s plans came to an early end last night. Dissatisfied with the loss of his childhood friend, student João Victor Gonçalves, 20, told mail that the freshman was an applied young man, who dedicated himself only to books.





Brothers were murdered and charred

(photo: Material given to the Post Office)





Shaken by the barbarism, João Victor was at the door of the family’s house and could not contain his tears. “The only thing he did in life was study. He didn’t leave the house. He just focused on his studies. I can’t accept that end. (He) was never one to party”, said the friend.

Lucas Furtado dos Santos, 16, the youngest, wanted to follow in the footsteps of his eldest son, according to student Gabriel Vitor, 16. “He studied every day. He wanted to pass the entrance exam and study chemical engineering, the same as his brother. He was very happy and played ball with us. We studied until the 9th grade together. Then he started going to school in the morning, and I went to school in the afternoon. He was a boy who didn’t get into trouble with anyone”, said the youngest’s friend.

Among other colleagues, there was no lack of words to describe the behavior of the teenager, described as a happy person, who liked to watch anime and talk to people he knew in the neighborhood. Student Antônio Carlos, 16, defined Lucas as a smiling young man. “He was a great boy, I have nothing to complain about. Studious, dedicated, very correct. Friends could always count on him. He was a boy who took my smile every time. I don’t have much to say at the moment, but that’s it” , lamented.