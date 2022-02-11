Sergio Moro says that Kim Kataguiri made a ‘brutal mistake’ in talking about Nazism, but that ‘does not reflect what he thinks’ | Elections 2022 in Piauí

Sergio Moro’s statement took place during an interview with a TV station in Piauí, TV Meio Norte, this Thursday (10), during the pre-candidate’s visit to Teresina.

1 of 3 Sérgio Moro at a press conference on his visit to Teresina — Photo: Lucas Marreiros/g1 Piauí Sérgio Moro at a press conference on his visit to Teresina — Photo: Lucas Marreiros/g1 Piauí

“And you have to ask him that. He’s already apologized. I think he was deeply mistaken about that line and he’s already apologized, apologized to everyone, as it has to be. Now, he has a history as a parliamentarian. We are not going to erase this history because he made this brutal mistake… But it doesn’t reflect what he thinks, it was a verbal gaffe”, said Sergio Moro.

Kim Kataguiri apologizes after talking about Nazism: ‘I was wrong’

The influencer and presenter of the Flow Podcast Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, said during an episode held last Monday (7) that defends the existence of a Nazi party in Brazil. The episode was removed from the air and the influencer was disconnected from the channel.

During the same program, deputy Kim Kataguiri (Podemos) questioned by deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) on the podcast, said he considered that Germany was wrong to have criminalized the Nazi party.

tabata : “Kim, do you think it is wrong for Germany to have criminalized Nazism?”

: “Kim, do you think it is wrong for Germany to have criminalized Nazism?” Kim: “I think!”

2 of 3 Monark is disconnected from the Flow Podcast after talking about Nazism — Photo: Disclosure Monark is disconnected from the Flow Podcast after talking about Nazism — Photo: Disclosure

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, ordered this Tuesday (8) the opening of an investigation into the alleged crime of apology for Nazism practiced by federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) and by the podcaster and influencer Monark.

According to the PGR, the case will be analyzed by Aras’ criminal advisory because Kim Kataguiri, as a federal deputy, has privileged jurisdiction in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

3 of 3 Monark and Kim Kataguiri — Photo: Playback/YouTube/FlowPodcast; Marina Ramos/Chamber of Deputies Monark and Kim Kataguiri — Photo: Playback/YouTube/FlowPodcast; Marina Ramos/Chamber of Deputies

In a statement, Kataguiri criticized Attorney General Augusto Aras and said that he “turns a blind eye to crimes that really happened.”

According to the deputy, Aras is omitted in cases involving President Jair Bolsonaro and acts “quickly and with an unquestionable political nature to pursue my conduct in opposition to the government”.

“It is terrifying that the PGR, which always turns a blind eye to crimes that actually happened, acted so quickly. When there are clear indications of a crime committed by the President of the Republic, Augusto Aras does nothing. a podcast, Aras acts quickly – and with an unquestionable political nature to pursue my conduct in opposition to the Bolsonaro government. It is nonsense”, he declared.

Kataguiri said he will collaborate with the investigations. “My speech was absolutely anti-Nazi. There is nothing criminal in advocating that Nazism be vehemently repudiated in the ideological field so that the atrocities we know are never committed again. Unlike the people privileged by Aras’ inertia, I have nothing to hide,” he wrote.

In the material released, the PGR says that Augusto Aras cannot “take a position on the specific case”, but “reiterates a position against hate speech already expressed on more than one occasion”.

“All hate speech must be rejected with the permanent outbreak of campaigns of respect for diversity as we do in the Brazilian Public Ministry so that tolerance generates peace and removes violence from everyday life”, declared Aras at the opening ceremony of the judiciary year, there is a week – the speech was reinforced by the PGR this Tuesday.